IDF slays three terrorists, dismantles arms storage sites in Gaza

The Israel Defense Forces on Thursday killed three terrorists and bombed weapons storage facilities in the Gaza Strip, the military said.

Qasslam Hassan Saleh and Sami Jamil Abu Dalal, platoon commanders in the Palestinian Islamic Jihad terrorist group, and Ubay Mamoun Saleh Farwana, a deputy company commander in the Hamas terrorist organization, were eliminated in airstrikes, the army said in a statement.

It added that “steps were taken to mitigate harm to civilians, including the use of precise munitions and aerial surveillance.”

In an earlier statement, the IDF said that it dismantled three sites belonging to Hamas that contained launchers, mortar shells, RPGs, explosive devices, firearms and additional military equipment.

“The weapons were intended to be used against IDF troops operating in the Yellow Line area and against the civilians of the State of Israel,” the IDF stated, referring to the line delineating the territory under control of the Israeli military consisting of roughly 60% of the Gaza Strip.

“IDF troops under the Southern Command remain deployed in the area in accordance with the ceasefire agreement and will continue to operate to remove any immediate threat,” the military said.