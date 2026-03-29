More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
Opinion   Column

All is in place for an ironclad alliance to neutralize a weakened Iran

Continued talk of negotiations may deter dissidents while encouraging Tehran to believe it still has diplomatic room to maneuver.

March 29, 2026
Fiamma Nirenstein
Trump cabinet meeting
Markwayne Mullin, the newly sworn in U.S. secretary of homeland security, is pictured as U.S. President Donald Trump hosts a cabinet meeting in the White House Cabinet Room, March 26, 2026. Credit: Daniel Torok/White House.
Daniel Torok/White House
Fiamma Nirenstein
Fiamma Nirenstein Fiamma Nirenstein
Fiamma Nirenstein is an Italian-Israeli journalist, author and senior research fellow at the Jerusalem Center for Security and Foreign Affairs (JCFA). An adviser on antisemitism to Israel’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, she served in the Italian Parliament (2008-2013) as vice president of the Foreign Affairs Committee. A founding member of the Friends of Israel Initiative, she has written 15 books, including October 7, Antisemitism and the War on the West, and is a leading voice on Israel, the Middle East, Europe and the fight against antisemitism.
( Mar. 29, 2026 / JNS )

The pieces of the Iran war’s mosaic resemble coffee grounds in which fortune tellers claim to read the future. Yet there is far more that we do not know than what we do know. On one hand, U.S. Vice President JD Vance plays the role of the “good cop,” signaling interest in reaching an agreement quickly. On the other hand, Secretary of State Marco Rubio has spoken more soberly about the limits of diplomacy, suggesting that several weeks—not days—may be required.

April 6 marks the expiration of President Donald Trump’s latest ultimatum to Iran. The extension appears designed to give Tehran a final opportunity to reconsider, yet it is clear that none of the 15 reported conditions are ones the regime can realistically accept—and Trump undoubtedly understands this.

Iran’s leadership structure has been severely degraded, with estimates indicating that up to 70 percent of its military infrastructure has already been destroyed. Even as talk of negotiations continues, neither the United States nor Israel has slowed its operational tempo in the air or at sea. In recent days, weapons factories supplying Iranian proxy forces and heavy-water facilities linked to the nuclear program have been struck.

The drawback of extending the deadline is that it gives the regime time to maneuver behind the scenes, recruiting Iraqi Shi’ite militias to suppress internal unrest and deter revolt. A weakened but embittered regime could also seek to reassert control through repression reminiscent of 1988, when Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini oversaw mass killings of those deemed enemies of the Islamic Republic.

The continued discussion on negotiations risks discouraging dissidents, while encouraging the regime to believe it still has room to maneuver diplomatically.

At the same time, however, Israel and the United States continue to strike core military and industrial infrastructure, reinforcing Trump’s repeated claim that the regime has been reduced to a shadow of its former strength. April 6 may therefore represent the final deadline for surrender.

Trump is also aware that securing freedom of navigation through the Strait of Hormuz—or neutralizing key Iranian facilities such as Khark Island—could rapidly stabilize global markets. Gulf states, including the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia, which have endured Iranian aggression in recent weeks, may deepen cooperation with the West.

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, who has repeatedly urged decisive action, could ultimately join the Abraham Accords as part of a broader regional security framework—not on the unrealistic premise of an immediate Palestinian state, which current conditions make impossible.

If the United States succeeds both in reopening Hormuz and securing the transfer or neutralization of Iran’s 460 kilograms of uranium enriched to 60 percent, Israel may be prepared to accept an interim strategic outcome.

Even a small quantity of such material remaining in Iranian hands would quickly restore the regime’s most powerful tool of coercion: the capacity to produce nuclear weapons. Any such arrangement would also require stabilizing the northern front, allowing Israeli civilians displaced by Hezbollah attacks to return home safely.

With some 50,000 U.S. Marines and paratroopers reportedly positioned in the region, Trump may ultimately choose between deploying ground forces or maintaining a powerful and continuous deterrent presence.

The first option appears more likely, as Tehran continues to avoid meaningful concessions. Israel, for its part, may accept a partial diplomatic outcome only if it decisively ends the nuclear threat while preserving the longer-term objective of regime change. The ayatollahs remain a danger not only to Israel but to the wider international order.

Meanwhile, Israel must ensure the safe return of residents to communities in the north devastated by Hezbollah rocket fire. Sustained military pressure may yet compel the Lebanese government to make a genuine effort to disarm the terrorist organization that has effectively taken the country hostage.

As the war continues, Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu appear determined to move along the same strategic path—each recognizing the other as indispensable in confronting the Iranian threat.

Iran Operation Roaring Lion/Epic Fury
MORE FROM JNS
Memorial candle light flame
U.S. News
‘Could happen to any of us,’ says head of new Annapolis Federation, a year after murder of Israeli embassy staffers in DC
“This is what happens when antisemitism spreads, like wildfire, and it’s not checked by responsible people in the middle and on the left and on the right,” Ron Halber, of the local JCRC, told JNS.
May 21, 2026
Jonathan D. Salant
Riyad Mansour
U.S. News
Trump administration eyeing visa revocation of Palestinian UN delegation
The measure is aimed at stopping the PLO ambassador from bidding for the General Assembly vice presidency.
May 21, 2026
JNS Staff
Immigrants from India's Bnei Menashe community celebrate their arrival in Israel at Ben-Gurion International Airport on April 23, 2026. Photo by Gideon Markowicz/TPS-IL.
Israel News
Israel to become home to majority of Jews within a decade—report
Even in secular Tel Aviv, families average more children than anywhere in Europe.
May 21, 2026
Pesach Benson/TPS-IL
Source: Maureen Galindo campaign website screenshot.
U.S. News
Dems distance themselves from Texas candidate calling for Zionists to be imprisoned, castrated
Leading Democrats denounced Maureen Galindo for antisemitic views, as she faces a runoff in the 35th Congressional District primary, and some said a shadowy, GOP-backed PAC is supporting her.
May 20, 2026
Andrew Bernard
Chris Rabb, a Democratic Pennsylvania state representative, speaking at a campaign rally, April 30, 2026. Credit: Morgan.rice.bassline.design via Wikimedia Commons.
U.S. News
Anti-Israel Pennsylvania Dem wins primary for open House seat
“Primary voters are choosing bold economic populists like Chris Rabb as the new face of the Democratic Party,” stated Adam Green, of the Progressive Change Campaign Committee.
May 20, 2026
JNS Staff
Deena Margolies
U.S. News
Rise of Jew-hatred in US workplaces has worsened in past nine months, House labor subcommittee chair says
Rep. Rick Allen (R-Ga.) said that “across the nation and around the world, Jewish people continue to face discrimination, intimidation and violence.”
May 20, 2026
Andrew Bernard
Think Twice
America’s rageful Jacobins are the real threat to democracy
“Think Twice” with Jonathan Tobin with guest Jonathan Turley, Ep. 223
May. 21, 2026
Jonathan S. Tobin
THE COLUMN
Melanie Phillips
Column
A dangerous dividing line
Melanie Phillips
Mitchell Bard
Column
Trump is not a potted plant
Mitchell Bard