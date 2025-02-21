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Opinion

Muslims cheer, parade bodies of murdered Israeli children in Gaza

Terrorists hand over locked coffins with keys that don’t fit.

Feb. 21, 2025
Daniel Greenfield
Hostage Kfir Bibas
Kfira Bibas, then nine months old, was taken hostage by Hamas on Oct. 7, 2023. Credit: Courtesy.
Daniel Greenfield
Daniel Greenfield Daniel Greenfield
Daniel Greenfield is an Israeli-born journalist and columnist with nearly 20 years of experience writing for conservative publications. His work spans national and international stories, covering politics, history, and culture. Throughout his career, he has collaborated with industry legends like David Horowitz, interviewed senators and congressmen, and shared the stories of ordinary people overcoming extraordinary challenges. His first book, Domestic Enemies: The Founding Fathers’ Fight Against the Left, explores the forgotten struggles that shaped America’s early history.

Members of the Palestinian Liberation Organization and other Islamic terror groups joined Hamas in Khan Yunis, in the southern Gaza Strip, on Thursday, in a celebration of the kidnapping and killing of Israeli civilians, including the Bibas children.

The bodies of the 9-month-old and 4-year-old boys, and supposedly their mother, were returned to the sound of upbeat music, jeers and cheers from the gathered Palestinian Arab population of Gaza as the coffins were paraded around while snow started falling.

Arab children cheered and danced underneath a picture of the murdered children and Hamas propaganda promising another massacre of Jews.

The coffins of the children were returned locked, with keys that do not fit, deliberately mislabeled names and inscriptions describing their “dates of arrest.”

Israel had to inspect the coffins for explosives before taking them respectfully home. It turned out that the female body inside the coffin that was supposedly Shiri Bibas was some other woman, not a hostage.

To Westerners, this may be baffling, but it’s simply Islam.

Islam is an honor/shame society, and its goal is to show its strength, and therefore, the strength of Allah by imposing maximum humiliation on non-Muslims.

This is not the work of some fringe group. It brought together the PLO and Hamas. But Hamas is not some fringe group either. It’s the Muslim Brotherhood, which has elected officials across the Middle East and controls many Islamist groups across the West, including most of the leading organizations in the United States.

What’s happening is not just taking place in Israel but around the world, where children continue to be murdered for being non-Muslims. A 2-year-old girl died in a jihadi car attack in Munich. The Southport Muslim terrorist who stabbed English little girls to death was just convicted.

And, understand this, the Muslim children in Gaza cheering the murder of the Bibas children would cheer those killings just as loudly.

Originally published by FrontPage Magazine.

Hamas Gaza Strip Religion Defense and Security
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