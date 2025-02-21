Muslims cheer, parade bodies of murdered Israeli children in Gaza

Members of the Palestinian Liberation Organization and other Islamic terror groups joined Hamas in Khan Yunis, in the southern Gaza Strip, on Thursday, in a celebration of the kidnapping and killing of Israeli civilians, including the Bibas children.

The bodies of the 9-month-old and 4-year-old boys, and supposedly their mother, were returned to the sound of upbeat music, jeers and cheers from the gathered Palestinian Arab population of Gaza as the coffins were paraded around while snow started falling.

Cheers and whistles from Gazans kids as Shiri Bibas’ coffin passes through them. Monsters.@imshin pic.twitter.com/V8IuuPyHLm — GAZAWOOD - the PALLYWOOD saga (@GAZAWOOD1) February 20, 2025

The caskets of Oded Lifshitz, Shiri Bibas, Ariel Bibas (5), and Kfir Bibas (1) have been paraded across a stage with Hamas terrorists to cheering Gazan “civilians” surrounded by terrorist propaganda.



Hamas is openly and publicly celebrating that they kidnapped and murdered an… pic.twitter.com/OVL4UGnZxD — Emily Schrader - אמילי שריידר امیلی شریدر (@emilykschrader) February 20, 2025

Arab children cheered and danced underneath a picture of the murdered children and Hamas propaganda promising another massacre of Jews.

Children in Gaza today celebrating the murder of four Israeli civilians.



Horrific. pic.twitter.com/tqNKQFtQmw — Israel Foreign Ministry (@IsraelMFA) February 20, 2025

Here are 4 different Palestinian terrorist groups being represented while carrying a dead Jewish baby.



One of the groups is Fatah’s Al Aqsa Brigade. Fatah is chaired by the Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas who controls the Palestinian areas of the West Bank. pic.twitter.com/oPw4KqiIo2 — Kassy Akiva (@KassyAkiva) February 20, 2025

The coffins of the children were returned locked, with keys that do not fit, deliberately mislabeled names and inscriptions describing their “dates of arrest.”

Israel had to inspect the coffins for explosives before taking them respectfully home. It turned out that the female body inside the coffin that was supposedly Shiri Bibas was some other woman, not a hostage.

To Westerners, this may be baffling, but it’s simply Islam.

Islam is an honor/shame society, and its goal is to show its strength, and therefore, the strength of Allah by imposing maximum humiliation on non-Muslims.

This is not the work of some fringe group. It brought together the PLO and Hamas. But Hamas is not some fringe group either. It’s the Muslim Brotherhood, which has elected officials across the Middle East and controls many Islamist groups across the West, including most of the leading organizations in the United States.

What’s happening is not just taking place in Israel but around the world, where children continue to be murdered for being non-Muslims. A 2-year-old girl died in a jihadi car attack in Munich. The Southport Muslim terrorist who stabbed English little girls to death was just convicted.

And, understand this, the Muslim children in Gaza cheering the murder of the Bibas children would cheer those killings just as loudly.

Originally published by FrontPage Magazine.