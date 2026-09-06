The 360-degree approach to Jewish civic engagement

The Jewish community and its allies ought to adopt a comprehensive 360-degree strategy to confront the challenges of modern Jew-hatred. Success depends on aligning our efforts in four areas: immediate action, medium-term engagement and long-term education, held together by a single, cohesive technological strategy. At the core of this mission, there are three guiding tenets to be cultivated: strength of resilience, the power of joy and a proactive commitment to service.

The emergence of organizations such as the Democratic Socialists of America and the rise of far-left, anti-Israel and anti-Jewish political figures, including Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.), Rashida Tlaib (D-Mich.) and Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.), New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani and others did not happen in a vacuum. These political breakthroughs represent the dividends of a long-term commitment to organizing and leadership development—the tangible fruits of a broader, well-coordinated movement.

While it took decades for these movements to solidify, rapid technological advancement offers the Jewish community a unique opportunity to compress that timeline and catch up with unprecedented speed.

Here is the plan:

First, activate those who are ready now.

The most immediate opportunity is among Jews aged 55 and older. Many in this cohort have demonstrated that they understand the seriousness of the moment and are willing to act. They vote, register voters, attend rallies, write letters, communicate with elected officials and engage on social media. They are often willing to put themselves on the line in ways that other segments of the community have not yet been prepared to do.

This group should not be taken for granted; they are the diamond in the rough. They should be recognized, organized, trained and amplified. They are an existing reservoir of civic engagement that is having an immediate impact right now.

Second, mobilize the 30- to 40-something generation.

This is perhaps the most strategically important cohort in the medium-term. They are uniquely positioned because they understand the pre-social media world while also being highly capable in today’s digital environment.

These are people deeply involved in careers, families, synagogues and communal life. While many navigate the demanding years of raising school-age children and building careers, they need to find the bandwidth to engage with the challenges facing their community. It is a necessary shift in priorities that must take place.

Thirty- and 40-somethings are educated, articulate and energetic, yet many have never been taught how to translate those skills into sustained civic engagement.

So, leaders and rabbis of all denominations would be wise to embrace a new mandate. They ought to transition from being spiritual and communal caretakers to being shepherds of action, guiding their communities toward the challenges that the broader community faces today. The synagogue is the vital venue where the 30- and 40-something demographic will learn that participation is not optional; it is a responsibility.

Third, transform Jewish education.

This is where the biggest change can occur. The Jewish school system should prepare students not only academically and Judaically, but also for a lifetime of service and leadership. The educational mission being learn, lead, do.

We have a generational opportunity to transform Jewish education. By focusing on seventh-through twelfth-graders, three pillars can be instilled: resilience in the face of adversity, joy in a shared heritage and a practical commitment to service. This commitment is designed to move beyond the classroom. Students will be trained to register voters, canvas neighborhoods, leverage social and traditional media, attend rallies and speak out with conviction wherever they find themselves.

The scale of this opportunity is enormous. If thousands of Modern Orthodox and Conservative students graduate each year in the New York-New Jersey region with these skills, within four years there could be more than 30,000 young people entering universities, professions and public life prepared to participate actively and constructively. This model can ultimately expand across the entire Jewish community and its allies.

Fourth, build connective technology.

All three cohorts need infrastructure to connect them. The Jewish community needs technology that allows schools, synagogues, organizations, grassroots groups and individual activists to share campaigns, resources, messages and opportunities for action while allowing each organization to maintain control of its own community.

The goal should not be centralized control, but rather the growth of connective tissue; the ability to move information, ideas and coordinated opportunities quickly when moments of significance arise.

These four elements, when combined, can activate, mobilize, organize and empower the greater community.