Why did Vance betray Israel while coddling the Middle East’s biggest bully?

U.S. Vice President JD Vance had a very tough job last week responding to blistering criticism of the Trump administration’s Memorandum of Understanding for starting negotiations with Iran. Lamentably, Vance’s performance in Geneva failed the task and actually inflamed a bad situation.

Israel complained forcefully, since it played no part in crafting the MoU, which implied it was expected to stand down in Lebanon, even if terror group Hezbollah continued attacking Israeli territory and the Israel Defense Forces. The agreement specifically calls for “the immediate and permanent termination of military operations on all fronts, including in Lebanon.”

When Israel harshly retaliated after Hezbollah killed four Israeli soldiers, Iran indignantly threatened to pull out of negotiations, claiming Israel’s response “violated” the MoU’s stipulations. Never mind that Hezbollah has consistently violated one ceasefire after another.

Vance’s strategy for deflecting the criticism was all too familiar when politicians (and media) search for a solution to the world’s problems: Blame Israel. Indeed, the vice president slanderously accused the Jewish state of trying to solve all its problems with deadly military force.

The first problem with the MoU was tying it to the Lebanon conflict—a gift to Iran and Hezbollah and a slap in the face to Israel, a stalwart U.S. ally. The Trump administration even refused to allow Israel to view the text of the MoU before it was revealed to the public.

Second, the MoU placed restrictions on “U.S. allies” (i.e., Israel) without their consent. Thus, Israel’s controversial National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir was within his rights to say “Trump’s agreement doesn’t bind us.”

Third, Vance responded immaturely by a) defaming Israel for its public and military responses to the administration’s ill-crafted document; and b) treating Iran as a friendly negotiating partner instead of as the world’s most obnoxious and dangerous bully. Indeed, Iranian negotiators showed nothing but disrespect to the U.S. team, as Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi refused to shake the vice president’s hand.

For Vance and other members of the Trump administration to bad-mouth America’s most loyal ally in last year’s campaign to pacify the murderous mullahs is both bad strategy and a bad look.

Defending a weak agreement weakly

While the MoU is intended to mollify skittish energy markets and get Trump through the treacherous U.S. midterm elections by opening the Strait of Hormuz, it was widely criticized. Sens. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) and Roger Wicker (R-Miss.), for instance, criticized it for providing billions of dollars to Iran, while Sen. Bill Cassidy (R-La.) wrote on X that “Iran’s nuclear ambitions were not curbed.”

Additionally, the agreement fails to address Trump’s original war goals, which included eliminating Iran’s ballistic missile program and preventing Iran from sponsoring terrorist groups in the region. Worse still, Vance defended Iran’s ballistic-missile program, ridiculously implying that belligerent Iran needs such munitions for self-defense. He also supported the MoU’s linkage to Iran’s terror proxy interests in Lebanon—Hezbollah—thus expanding, rather than quashing Iran’s imperialist ambitions.

Israel rightfully criticized the MoU for the Lebanon misstep, as it was never party to the signing and never saw it before publication. Meanwhile, even as the U.S. sponsors Israel-Lebanon ceasefire talks in Washington, D.C., Hezbollah continues attacking Israel and the Israel Defense Forces.

Vance neglected to condemn Hezbollah’s master

Angered by Israeli criticism and “violation” of the MoU, Vance unleashed lies, half-truths and disdain toward the Jewish state. For example, he told Israel, “You can’t just kill your way out of solving every single national security problem that you have.” This is libelous, as Israel has always pursued peace rather than war and always sought to minimize civilian casualties. More to the point, Vance neglected to condemn Iran, Hezbollah’s master, for repeated ceasefire violations in Lebanon.

Adding a further insult, Vance quipped that “If I was in the cabinet of the Israeli government, I might not be attacking the only powerful ally that I have anywhere left in the entire world.” First, Israeli officials never criticized its U.S. ally, but attacked the flawed MoU. Second, Vance would do well to take his own advice: Stop attacking the U.S.’s most loyal partner, which is also the Middle East’s most powerful nation.

Ironically, while trashing Israel, Vance also represented Iran as a reasonable partner for peace. Iran replied to this praise with contempt. When American and Iranian delegations met in Switzerland, the Iranians showed up late and snubbed a joint photo-op and welcoming handshake.

A delaying tactic that favors Iran and endangers Israel

Though Vance defended the MoU, claiming that recalcitrant Iran is ready to join “the international community,” that hope is patently futile. Iran is motivated single-mindedly by its divine mission to conquer infidels and spread Shi’ite Islamism.

For this reason, while the agreement is likely to give Iran some initial financial respite from crushing sanctions, Iran is unlikely to agree to Trump’s demands, even if negotiations are extended over the coming 60 days for another 120 days. The administration’s best chances are to hold oil prices steady and prevail successfully through November’s midterm elections, whereupon Trump can restart military actions against Iran.

Meanwhile, the danger remains that if Iran holds sway, Israel will be forced by the United States to suffer continued assaults on its people, territory and military without the right to respond, though it’s unlikely that Israel will abide by restrictions on its right to respond defensively.

Notwithstanding pressures on the administration from the midterm elections and global energy markets, Trump and Vance would present a stronger, more powerful image by holding Iran’s feet to the fire regarding the Strait of Hormuz, nuclear disarmament, ballistic-missile proliferation and its support of terror proxies. Likewise, they would benefit equally from whole-hearted support of Israel and other Gulf allies.

For a successful outcome with Iran, Trump must realize that the Islamic Republic has a single overriding motivation—which is to overthrow Western civilization, starting with the “Little Satan” (Israel) and finishing with the “Great Satan” (America).

Originally published by Facts and Logic About the Middle East (FLAME).