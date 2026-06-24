The Jew who married into Tahitian royalty

In the middle of the 19th century, one of the most influential men on the southern Pacific island of Tahiti was a Jewish merchant named Alexander Salmon (originally “Solomon”).

He was not a rabbi, communal leader or scholar. Nor did he come from one of the great centers of Jewish life in Europe or the Middle East. Born in 1820 in Hastings, England, Salmon would travel across the globe and settle in Tahiti.

Eventually, this English Jewish merchant married into Tahitian royalty, became a trusted adviser and secretary to the ruling dynasty and left an imprint on the island that is still remembered today.

His story constitutes a little-known chapter in Jewish history, linking the Jewish people to a distant corner of the South Pacific that most would never associate with Judaism.

When people think of Tahiti—the largest island in French Polynesia—they generally picture turquoise waters, lush mountains and white-sand beaches. Located more than 4,000 miles southwest of California, the island is synonymous with tropical paradise. But beneath the postcard imagery lies a fascinating historical connection to the Jewish people that stretches back nearly two centuries.

Unlike communities that emerged in the Caribbean, South America or Southeast Asia, Tahiti never developed a substantial Jewish population.

In the early 1800s, the island was undergoing a profound change. European traders, missionaries and adventurers were arriving in increasing numbers, bringing with them new ideas, new technologies and growing foreign influence. Tensions simmered between the Pōmare dynasty, which founded the Kingdom of Tahiti in 1788, local clans and rival European powers, particularly Britain and France.

Salmon arrived in Tahiti in 1841 and quickly established himself as a successful merchant and businessman. His intelligence, ambition and commercial skills made him prominent in Tahitian society.

His life took an extraordinary turn in January 1842 when he married Princess Ariʻitaʻimaʻi, a high-ranking chiefess of the Teva clan and a close relative of Queen Pōmare IV. Queen Pōmare IV reportedly suspended a Tahitian law prohibiting Polynesians from marrying foreigners for three days to allow the union to proceed.

The marriage placed Salmon at the center of Tahitian political and social life. He served as secretary to Queen Pōmare IV and became a trusted adviser during a pivotal period. He fathered several children, and after his daughter Titaua Salmon married Scottish merchant John Brander, the Salmon-Brander clan became one of the most influential in Tahiti for generations.

Another of Salmon’s daughters, Johanna Marau Taʻaroa Salmon, better known as Queen Marau, married King Pōmare V and became the last Queen of Tahiti. Their son, Alexander Salmon Jr., later played a significant role in the history of Easter Island, where he became a major landholder and local power broker.

In an era when Jews in many parts of the world faced discrimination and legal restrictions, Salmon found himself occupying a position of influence in a Pacific monarchy. Though largely secular in practice, his Jewish identity remained part of his background amid the islands’ complex cultural shifts.

English-Jewish merchant Alexander Salmon (1820–1866), in a photo taken before 1866, became secretary to Queen Pōmare IV of Tahiti and fell in love with her adoptive sister, Taimai. Credit: Public Domain via Wikimedia Commons.

At the same time, Tahiti was increasingly falling under French influence. France established a protectorate over the islands in 1843 and formally annexed them in 1880. The transition marked the end of the independent Tahitian monarchy and ushered in a new colonial era. Salmon witnessed much of this transformation firsthand until his death on Aug. 6, 1866, in Papeete, the capital of French Polynesia.

Although his Jewish background was only one aspect of his identity, Salmon’s story stands as a remarkable example of how Jews often found themselves participating in and helping shape events far from the traditional centers of Jewish life. Contemporary observers, including naval officers and the author Herman Melville, noted Salmon’s theatrical personality and outsized influence.

For many decades after Salmon’s era, however, there was little organized Jewish presence in Tahiti. The islands were simply too remote to attract large numbers of Jewish settlers. Unlike communities that emerged in the Caribbean, South America or Southeast Asia, Tahiti never developed a substantial Jewish population.

That began to change in the 20th century, particularly after the upheavals of decolonization in North Africa. In the 1960s, a small number of Sephardic Jews, primarily from Algeria, along with some from Morocco and Tunisia, settled in French Polynesia. Most were French citizens seeking new opportunities in overseas territories.

Though modest in number, these newcomers laid the foundation for a renewed Jewish presence. In 1982, members of the community established the Association Culturelle des Israélites et Sympathisants de Polynésie (ACISPO). Eleven years later, in 1993, they dedicated the Ahava V’Achva Synagogue, meaning “Love and Friendship,” in Papeete. The synagogue, nestled amid tropical flora such as palm, pomegranate, date and mango trees, includes a mikvah and social hall, with Torah scrolls donated from Paris and Los Angeles.

Its very existence is noteworthy. There are few places on earth more geographically isolated than Tahiti. The nearest major Jewish communities are thousands of miles away. Obtaining kosher food can be challenging. Rabbis visit only periodically. Jewish educational resources are limited. Yet the synagogue continues to function as a focal point for local Jewish life, serving a largely Sephardic community.

Today, the Jewish population of French Polynesia numbers fewer than 200. On ordinary Sabbaths, synagogue attendance may be modest. But during the High Holidays and major festivals, the community gathers in large numbers to pray together, celebrate their heritage and maintain a connection to Jewish tradition.

Few tourists today encounter the story of a Jewish merchant from England who became part of a Polynesian royal dynasty and the tiny Jewish community that continues to thrive thousands of miles from any major center of Jewish life.

In a place famous for its natural wonders, this story may be one of Tahiti’s most remarkable treasures of all.