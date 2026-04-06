More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
Opinion

Morale in Iran, resilience in Israel

A key objective of the war is to destabilize the Islamic regime to the point where widespread military defections occur.

Apr. 6, 2026
Sarah N. Stern

Morale in Iran, resilience in Israel

JNS original reporting, analysis and opinion pieces are available for republication. Articles not produced by JNS, as identified in the byline, are not eligible for republication.

We offer a limited trial license that allows publishers to republish up to three JNS articles, online or in print, at no cost. JNS retains any and all right, title and interest in all of its intellectual property and other rights.

To republish, copy the HTML using the button provided. This includes the JNS tracking pixel, all paragraph styling and hyperlinks, the author byline and clear credit to Jewish News Syndicate (JNS), all of which must be included in the republished article.

Images and video content are not included in the HTML code or article text, but you are authorized to use photographs from the following sources: Flash90, public domain, Creative Commons licensed images, and any photographs credited to JNS, provided that all applicable attribution and licensing conditions are observed.

If you’re interested in republishing JNS content on a regular basis, complete this form to get started.
Israeli security and rescue forces at the scene where a missile fired from Iran caused damage in Tel Aviv, April 6, 2026. Photo by Avshalom Sassoni/Flash90.
Israeli security and rescue forces at the scene where a missile fired from Iran caused damage in Tel Aviv, April 6, 2026. Photo by Avshalom Sassoni/Flash90.
Sarah N. Stern
Sarah N. Stern Sarah N. Stern
Sarah N. Stern is the founder and president of the Endowment for Middle East Truth (EMET), a think tank that specializes in the Middle East. She is the author of Saudi Arabia and the Global Terrorist Network (2011).
( Apr. 6, 2026 / JNS )

Israel’s Central District has been continually disrupted by the piercing sound of a warning siren, signaling a rocket, missile or drone headed its way. In these moments, residents and visitors from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem have only a few minutes to run and seek temporary shelter—whether in an underground parking lot, a small room within an apartment or a public bomb or other shelter.

In stark contrast, the people of Kiryat Shmona and Metula near the Lebanese border often have between zero and 15 seconds to find safety. Frequently, rockets strike before the siren even sounds. Millions of individuals live within Hezbollah’s range, facing constant and imminent danger.

As war with Iran enters its sixth week, thoughts turn to the relentless sorties flown over Iranian airspace by U.S. and Israeli pilots, many of whom operate without rest or nourishment. Young Israeli soldiers endure the springtime mud and cold in Lebanon, another front in this war, demonstrating resilience and determination in the face of adversity.

Iran has attempted to broaden the scope of its attacks, targeting Gulf Cooperation Council countries and striking civilian infrastructure, hotels and airports. The intention behind these actions appears to be drawing these countries into Iran’s sphere of influence. However, these nations are resisting, unwilling to be blackmailed by Iran’s efforts to control the Strait of Hormuz.

And the repercussions extend to Europe, as many countries stand to suffer economically due to instability in the strait. Despite this, there is a notable absence of support from NATO allies.

Lebanon has permitted Hezbollah to operate from its territory, despite U.N. Resolutions 1559 and 1701, using it as a base to launch additional attacks against Israel. Hezbollah continues to fire a minimum of 300 projectiles at Israel, raising the question of whether this will turn into another war against the terror group.

It is imperative to urge Lebanon to assert control over its own country. Pressure should not come solely from Israelis; the Lebanese people must also challenge Hezbollah’s actions. Shi’ite villages near the Blue Line—the temporary border with Israel—have long been used to facilitate attacks. The Israel Defense Forces is clearing this area to safeguard civilians near the Lebanon border. If left unchecked, they will continue to serve Hezbollah’s interests in future conflicts.

For Israelis, the focus remains on the imminent threat posed by Iran since the 1979 Islamic Revolution. As former Israeli international spokesman for the IDF Jonathan Conricus stated, Israel and the United States are likely to achieve significant military objectives, including neutralizing Iran’s nuclear capabilities and ballistic-missile production. He described a gradual weakening of Iranian capabilities and suggested that ultimately, the United States will take a leading role in opening the Strait of Hormuz and applying military tools to counter Iran’s influence.

Still, we cannot dare to imagine that the United States and Israel will achieve their collective objectives within a month. Israelis want nothing short of regime change. No matter who is in charge under the current mullah system in Tehran, it will always be a hegemonic threat to the region and the world.

Despite a vast water shortage and staggering, runaway inflation in Iran, trillions of dollars continue to be spent on military endeavors. Iran has begun using cluster bombs against targets in Israel but is unable to bring in missile supplies and interceptors through the Strait of Hormuz, further complicating the regime’s military objectives.

A key objective is to destabilize the Iranian regime to the point where widespread defections occur. Amid significant U.S. military pressure, there may be early signs of declining morale and defections among Iranian forces. However, public officials must begin declaring their intentions to defect; protesters need to feel free enough to go back on the streets without security forces firing on them; and fighters in Iranian units must start deserting their barracks or their bases, led by their commanders.

After the brutal lessons of last December and January, none of these have yet begun. Yet Washington and Jerusalem cannot give up now and leave some version of the Islamic Republic intact, or these last five weeks and all they have entailed will have been in vain.

Iran Operation Roaring Lion/Epic Fury U.S.-Israel Relations
EXPLORE JNS
Two Israeli Air Force F-15 "Baz" fighter jets during operational activity. Credit: Israel Defense Forces.
Israel News
Katz confirms IDF eliminated IRGC intelligence chief
Brig. Gen. Majid Khademi died in an overnight strike in Tehran.
Apr. 6, 2026
JNS Staff
Trump Netanyahu
Israel News
Netanyahu calls Trump: Deeply proud Israel could help save US pilot in Iran
The premier said the president expressed appreciation for Israel’s help in the daring rescue.
Apr. 6, 2026
JNS Staff
Israeli rescue forces at the scene where an Iranian missile struck a building in Haifa, causing extensive damage and killing two people, April 6, 2026. Photo by David Cohen/Flash90.
Israel News
Two bodies found under rubble after Iranian missile strikes Haifa
Meanwhile, at least two people were wounded, including one seriously, in a cluster missile attack targeting central Israel.
Apr. 6, 2026
JNS Staff
The mayor of Shlomi municipality, Gabi Na'aman, heads a meeting in his town on May 07, 2024. Photo by Yossi Aloni/FLASH90.
Israel News
Mayors of Shlomi, Metula reject talk of evacuating north
The two heads of towns on the Lebanese border oppose relocation as residents receive short “reprieve” hotel stays instead.

Apr. 5, 2026
Canaan Lidor
Iranian Quds Force Commander Maj. Gen. Qassem Soleimani. Credit: Wikimedia Commons.
U.S. News
Green cards of slain Quds Force commander’s niece, grandniece revoked
Qassem Soleimani’s niece has reportedly expressed support for the Iranian regime on social media.
Apr. 5, 2026
JNS Staff
Israeli Air Force F-15 taking off for a strike mission from an undisclosed base after early-morning attacks on Iranian regime infrastructure near Tehran. Credit: Israeli Air Force.
Israel News
Israeli jets strike Iranian chemical and missile infrastructure
Hundreds of terror sites linked to Tehran and Hezbollah were hit over the weekend.
Apr. 5, 2026
Joshua Marks
U.S. President Donald Trump
JNS TV / Israel Undiplomatic
Trump’s Iran strategy explained
Mar. 31, 2026
Ruthie Blum, Mark Regev
THE COLUMN
Stephen M. Flatow. Credit: Courtesy.
Column
America learned to seize Iranian assets, but not to keep them
Stephen M. Flatow
Jonathan S. Tobin
Column
Is the anti-Trump resistance also anti-Israel?
Jonathan S. Tobin