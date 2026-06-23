The fine print of friendship

Washington did not merely sign a Memorandum of Understanding with Iran last week. It showed Israel the fine print beneath the language of friendship.

As the United States moved forward in its talks with Iran, both Lebanon and Hezbollah entered the diplomatic conversation, and Vice President JD Vance warned Israel against turning alarm into action, the old alliance between Israel and the United States began to look less like a bond of free nations than like a very conditional agreement.

America still says Israel has the right to defend itself, and the words remain polished enough for podiums. Yet something has changed: Israel may defend itself, but not with too much force. Israel may strike Hezbollah, but not if Beirut trembles at an inconvenient hour. Israel may use American-made weapons, but only until Washington decides the smoke has drifted too close to Tehran.

That is not friendship in its clearest form. It is friendship written like a warranty, filled with exclusions, limitations and traps. The promise sounds noble from a distance, but up close the print grows smaller. Support is offered, then narrowed. Solidarity is announced, then supervised. The Jewish state may survive, provided survival does not disturb the diplomatic process.

Peace that leaves a terror army intact is not peace. It is theater.

Vance’s comments were especially disturbing because they did not sound like abandonment. They sounded like ownership dressed up as prudence. When an American vice president speaks of Israel respecting a peace process while invoking American-made weapons used in Israel’s defense, the implication is impossible to miss. The weapons may be in Israeli hands, but Washington appears to reserve the right to decide when the hand may close.

That doctrine is dangerous for any sovereign ally, and intolerable when applied to the only Jewish state on earth. A weapon manufactured in America does not make Jewish survival American property. A missile system supplied by an ally does not give that ally title to Israeli blood. The factory does not become the battlefield; the receipt does not become a veto; and the source of the metal does not determine when Israeli children deserve protection.

The U.S.-Iran MoU sharpens this danger because its shadow falls across Lebanon. It touches a front where Hezbollah remains armed, entrenched and loyal to Tehran. Israel was not sitting across the table from Iran when the MoU was drafted, yet Israel is expected to live with the consequences if Hezbollah uses a ceasefire to regroup; if Iran treats restraint as permission; and if diplomacy becomes another way to pressure Jerusalem.

This is where the beauty of diplomacy can become morally obscene. Ink dries faster than rockets disappear. Cameras flash faster than tunnels collapse. A leader may speak of calm from a carpeted room, while a mother in Kiryat Shmona studies the sky and wonders whether the next siren will sound during dinner, prayer or sleep. Peace that leaves a terror army intact is not peace. It is theater.

Hezbollah is not a misunderstanding with flags. It is not an aggrieved civic movement that wandered into possession of rockets. It is an Iran-backed terror army built to make Jewish sovereignty bleed from the north. It has spent years proving that its purpose is not coexistence but pressure, exhaustion and threat. When Hezbollah attacks Israel, Israel does not interrupt the peace by answering. Hezbollah interrupts the peace by attacking.

President Donald Trump’s public call for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to use a “softer touch” in Lebanon deepens the wound because enemies listen when allies rebuke each other under bright lights. Iran listens. Hezbollah listens. Every militia commander watching the distance between Washington and Jerusalem listens. They understand that daylight can become a weapon; hesitation can become an opening; and a terrorist army does not need to defeat Israel if it can persuade Israel’s friends to restrain it.

Israel must now examine not only what the West gives, but what the West receives. For too long, the relationship has been described as if generosity flows in one direction; as if Israel waits at the gates of empire with empty hands. This is false. Israel is a front-line civilization whose intelligence, cyber-strength, battlefield innovation and counterterror experience have made Western capitals safer in ways their citizens will never see.

Perhaps Israel must read the fine print from its own side of the table. If Western governments want Israeli intelligence, technology, deterrence and courage, they should not treat Israeli self-defense as an embarrassment to be managed. They should not benefit from Israel’s strength in silence, then condemn that strength when Hezbollah pays the price. They should not expect Israel to be the warning system, the laboratory, the wall and the scapegoat all at the same time.

This does not require Israel to abandon its true friends, sever honorable partnerships or drift into reckless isolation. It requires Israel to stop confusing gratitude with dependence and cooperation with obedience. Friendship must be reciprocal, or it becomes tribute with better manners. A nation cannot be expected to share intelligence, refine weapons, expose terror networks, absorb missiles and guard civilization’s outer edge while being lectured from capitals made safer by knowledge purchased in Israeli blood.

The choice before Washington is now clear, and last week’s events have stripped away the elegance of ambiguity. Either Israel has the right to defend itself, or it has a permission slip that expires when Tehran complains. Either American support strengthens an ally, or it functions as a golden chain. Either Hezbollah is a terror army that must be defeated, or it is a diplomatic inconvenience preserved to keep a fragile memorandum breathing.

The fine print of friendship must be read aloud before it hardens into policy. Israel can honor allies without becoming their client, value American weapons without surrendering Israeli judgment and appreciate Western partnership without enriching a West that scolds the Jewish state for refusing to bleed politely. Friendship is not ownership. Gratitude is not submission. No memorandum with Iran and no invoice attached to a weapon should ever prompt Israel to ask permission to remain alive.