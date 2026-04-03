US Congress exposes Lithuania’s Holocaust fraud

Lithuanian antisemitism did not begin with the Holocaust and did not end with it. In the interwar republic, Jews were treated as alien, politically suspect and disloyal to the Lithuanian state. After the Soviet occupation in 1940, that exclusion acquired a new instrument: the claim that Jews were collectively responsible for Soviet rule and Soviet crimes.

The accusation was false, but it was useful. It accompanied and justified mass murder during the Nazi occupation, and it survived the war intact, repackaged as anti-Soviet patriotism. When Lithuania regained independence, the state sought Jewish trust and Western legitimacy with promises of historical truth. What followed was not truth but institutional evasion, the laundering of compromised wartime figures and systematic state falsehood.

That falsehood has a documented record.

Lithuania has never punished a single Holocaust perpetrator. Of the Jewish population that lived in Lithuania, 96.4% were murdered—the highest rate in Europe. Not one killer has been brought to justice by the Lithuanian state. Instead, many were elevated into the state’s pantheon of national heroes.

Against that record, Lithuania did not merely stay silent. It fabricated an American absolution.

Its state institutions claimed that Juozas Ambrazevičius-Brazaitis, the acting prime minister of Lithuania’s 1941 Provisional Government, was “completely exonerated” by the United States. Then they escalated. On its official government website, Lithuania’s Genocide and Resistance Research Centre declared that Brazaitis had been “rehabilitated by the U.S. Department of Justice.”

Neither claim was true. The underlying American record was an administrative immigration file that closed in 1974 after Brazaitis died. There was no trial. There was no judgment. There was no finding of innocence. The word “exonerated” appears nowhere in the American documents. The word “rehabilitated” appears nowhere. Lithuania invented both and published them as fact.

Juozas Ambrazevičius-Brazaitis, 1925. Credit: Public Domain via Wikimedia COmmons.

On March 20, Rep. Brad Sherman (D-Calif.) wrote to Lithuania’s ambassador for the fourth time in 14 years. His letter states that no U.S. court, prosecutor or administrative body has ever cleared Brazaitis. It states that administrative closure does not constitute exoneration under U.S. legal standards. And it demands that Lithuania either produce evidence for its claim or correct prior public statements that misrepresent the official position of the U.S. government.

Lithuania’s response across this entire 14-year sequence has been silence, dismissal or contempt. When Sherman wrote in 2019 demanding retraction, Lithuania did not respond. Instead, its Genocide Centre told Sherman’s constituent that the congressman’s letter was merely “the opinion of a politician.” A Lithuanian state agency told a senior member of the U.S. House Foreign Affairs Committee that his documented correction of their false claim about U.S. government conduct was irrelevant to the meaning of those same American documents.

That is not a historical disagreement. It is a betrayal of the American relationship.

The matter has been brought to the attention of the House Foreign Affairs Committee. Even where it is not mentioned by name, this issue is eating away at trust between the two governments like a cancer. Lithuania created this problem. Every day it remains uncorrected, the damage deepens.

The fraud was not confined to Brazaitis. Lithuania placed the fabricated American exoneration directly into its official assessment of Kazys Škirpa—founder of the Lithuanian Activist Front, whose stated program called for the elimination of Jews from Lithuanian soil—and used Škirpa’s uncharged residence in the United States to imply that he, too, had been cleared by America. An American attorney who reviewed the record stated that extrapolating from the 1975 letter to anyone associated with Brazaitis had “no legal validity.” Lithuania did it anyway. One fabricated absolution became a reusable laundering device for the next compromised figure.

Brazaitis was not some irrelevant name dredged from a dusty archive. He was the acting prime minister of a government that signed anti-Jewish regulations mandating yellow badges; approved funding for 824 members of the TDA Battalion and the Kaunas VII Fort concentration camp; and presided over the murder of approximately 5,000 Jewish men while women and children were held at VII Fort without food or water. Lithuania’s own International Commission later assessed that government as complicit in segregation, expropriation and mass murder. That is the figure Lithuania chose to clean with borrowed American legitimacy.

The fraud protected more than one man. It protected a narrative. It protected the image of a wartime Lithuanian leadership class that cannot survive honest documentary scrutiny. That is why Lithuania fought so hard to maintain it, and that is why the exposure matters beyond history.

Russia doesn’t need to invent disinformation about Lithuanian institutional dishonesty because Lithuania has supplied it. Every false claim published by the Genocide Centre, every congressional warning ignored, every correction dismissed is now available to Moscow and Minsk as a weapon against Lithuanian credibility inside NATO. Lithuania fabricated the ammunition for its own enemies. Russia didn’t need to lift a finger.

Why should that become an American problem? Why should American taxpayers, American soldiers and American policymakers absorb the risks created by Lithuania’s own institutional dishonesty? Why should the United States be expected to extend unconditional strategic trust to a government that simultaneously betrays it by misusing American governmental records for Holocaust distortion and handing its own adversaries a ready-made credibility weapon?

Lithuania now has a choice. It can correct the record, admit that the United States never exonerated Brazaitis and begin repairing the damage caused by years of institutional falsehood. Or it can continue as before and confirm what the documentary record already establishes: that the lie mattered more than the relationship.

If it chooses the second path, the outcome should be communicated to the House Foreign Affairs Committee and allowed to proceed through normal congressional channels. Lithuania created this problem. It can now explain it to the people charged with evaluating America’s foreign relationships.

A state body that knowingly falsifies the meaning of foreign legal records to cleanse Holocaust-linked figures does more than lie in one case. It removes any presumption of reliability from that state’s official historical production wherever national honor and Holocaust responsibility intersect.

Lithuania did not merely lie about its past. It enlisted the United States in that lie without permission, after notice, and for the benefit of Holocaust distortion.

That is what Sherman’s letter now places squarely on the table. And that is why Congress should not look away again.

The full documentary record, including the original American documents, four independent American legal opinions, the LGGRTC’s own letters, prosecutorial complaint and all four congressional letters, is publicly available in The Brazaitis Fraud: How Lithuania Used American Documents to Launder Holocaust History.