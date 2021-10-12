More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
Opinion

UNC in hot water again: Congressman demands university end ‘repeated anti-Semitic activity’

Because BDS singles out Israel for opprobrium, advocating it in the classroom could violate Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 and an executive order passed by the former administration.

Winfield Myers
Logo plate at the University of North Carolina. Credit: Wayfarerlife/Shutterstock.
Logo plate at the University of North Carolina. Credit: Wayfarerlife/Shutterstock.
Winfield Myers
(Oct. 12, 2021 / JNS)

Unless the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill takes steps to correct “repeated anti-Semitic activity” in the classroom, it may be in violation of Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 (Title VI CRA), according to a letter by Rep. Ted Budd (R-N.C.). Budd’s action follows a spate of congressional letters to universities over the past two years, including to UNC, objecting to on-campus anti-Semitism, politicized curricula and the misuse of federal funds.

In a Sept. 15 letter to UNC system president Peter Hans, Budd objected to a series of what he called “public anti-Semitic statements” made by UNC history graduate student Kylie Broderick, who is currently teaching a course titled “The Conflict over Israel/Palestine.”

Referring to the content of several now-deleted but archived tweets posted by Broderick between December 2020 and July 2021, Budd charged that she “falsely and unapologetically accused Israel of ethnic cleansing and denied Israel’s right to exist.”

In a December tweet, Broderick calls herself an “anti-imperialist teaching the modern Middle East” and expresses her frustration with presenting “2 sides” of the Israeli/Palestinian conflict. A follow-up tweet, quoted in part by Budd, argues that “there is only 1 legitimate side—the oppressed—versus imperialist propaganda. I don’t ever want to encourage them [her students] to believe there is reason to take on good faith the oppressive ideologies of American and Western imperialism, Zionists and autocrats.”

Budd’s charges of violating Title VI CRA rest on, first, the legislation’s prohibition of “discrimination in federally assisted programs and activities on the basis of race, color or national origin.” Acknowledging that Title VI CRA doesn’t include religion, Budd cites former President Donald Trump’s December 2019 Executive Order “Combating Anti-Semitism,” which stipulates that the government will evaluate Title VI CRA claims using the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance (IHRA) working definition of anti-Semitism.

Accordingly, Budd writes, “it is anti-Semitic to ... deny the Jewish people their right to self-determination, engage in blood libels or apply a double standard by requiring of the Jewish state a behavior not expected or demanded of any other democratic nation.” Anticipating push-back that Broderick’s statements are protected free speech, the letter argues they are in fact “anti-Semitic—exactly the kind of statements that do not further academic freedom and that create a pervasively hostile environment for vulnerable students.”

Several of Broderick’s tweets not quoted by Budd, but examined in The Algemeiner, buttress his case. From May 15: “God I love watching you Zionist dirtbags get ratio’d left and right. Gaza is burning and all you care about is yourself.” Two days later, she tweeted in support of the BDS movement that seeks to isolate Israel from the world community: “Everyone at UNC has a responsibility to step up for Palestine and Palestinians. ... Boycott Israeli products. Investigate UNC’s investments.”

A follow-up tweet linked to the Palestinian BDS National Committee, a coalition that includes the Palestinian Campaign for the Academic and Cultural Boycott of Israel. On July 19, she tweeted, “All of Israel is occupied Palestinian territory.”

Such tweets create additional problems for Broderick should UNC investigate her course’s objectivity. Claiming that “everyone” at UNC should support BDS necessarily includes her students, whether they agree or not. Because BDS singles out Israel for opprobrium, advocating it in the classroom could violate Title VI CRA as allowed under Trump’s executive order. And if all of Israel is occupied territory, its obliteration as a Jewish state seems her implied goal.

Budd ends by reminding Hans that UNC was charged with tolerating bigotry in 2019, when it reached a resolution with the U.S. Department of Education (DOE) following investigations into violations of Title VI CRA and the misuse of federal funds, both sparked by a letter from then-representative George Holding (R-N.C.). After a university-sponsored performance at which a singer praised anti-Semitism and told his audience, “you look beautifully anti-Semitic,” UNC agreed, in Budd’s words, to “take all steps reasonably designed to ensure that students” are not “subjected to a hostile environment.”

In light of this resolution, Budd warns that “it is a violation of Title VI for UNC administrators to encourage, tolerate, fail to adequately address or ignore” prohibited discrimination and reminds that UNC is obligated to provide a “balanced” educational atmosphere “free from harassment and anti-Semitism.”

Classroom biases similar to those with which Broderick is charged were found in a separate 2019 DOE investigation alleging that the jointly operated Duke-UNC Center for Middle East Studies misappropriated federal funds, which are granted only to those universities meeting specific criteria under the law, by supporting biased, politicized classes and research. Addressed to UNC’s vice chancellor for research, it alleged that CMES “appears to lack balance,” which DOE called a “troubling” sign that “strongly suggests Duke-UNC CMES is not meeting legal requirements” to provide a “full understanding of the areas, regions or countries” supported by federal funds.

The week following Bud’s letter, UNC chancellor Kevin M. Guskiewicz issued a statement proposing a bureaucratic solution. Recognizing a “line between some expressions of anti-Zionism and actual anti-Semitism,” he announced a partnership with Hillel, a “diverse advisory committee” and “listening sessions” to “bring our community together.” All are unlikely to satisfy UNC’s critics. Given Guskiewicz’s refusal to admit Broderick’s anti-Semitism, they shouldn’t.

Winfield Myers is director of academic affairs at the Middle East Forum and director of its Campus Watch project.

BDS Movement Campus Antisemitism
EXPLORE JNS
Katie Wilson
U.S. News
SCOOP: Seattle mayor pledges more security for Jews during High Holidays, discusses Jew-hatred for first time since assuming office
“I know Seattle’s Jewish community is acutely aware of a rise in antisemitism and is feeling anxiety and concern,” Katie Wilson told JNS, in the mayor’s first apparent comment on rising Jew-hatred since she assumed office in January.
August 10, 2026 05:20 PM
Jessica Russak-Hoffman
State Department
U.S. News
EXCLUSIVE: State Dept official ‘failed to do his homework’ before working with terror-tied charity, senior US official says
“World Vision is severely compromised by ties to Islamist terrorists and a radical left wing climate change agenda,” the senior Trump administration official told JNS. “Why is he funding them?”
August 10, 2026 11:23 AM
Mike Wagenheim
The coastal patrol ship USS Tempest (PC 2) transits the Strait of Hormuz, Dec. 2, 2020. Credit: Petty Officer 2nd Class Matthew Riggs/U.S. Navy.
World News
Iran conditions opening the Strait of Hormuz on US meeting its demands
Washington must “compensate” the Islamic Republic for war damages, said Tehran’s Supreme National Security Council.
Aug. 9, 2026
JNS Staff
Airport employees finish loading luggage and an airport jetway or boarding bridge attached to a Eurowings low-cost airline plane parked on the tarmac at Rome Fiumicino Airport at dusk in Rome, Italy on June 18, 2025. Photo by Antoine Boureau / Hans Lucas / AFP via Getty Images.
World News
Italian court forces airport to ditch Israeli defense firm
The anti-drone technology provided by Rafael Advanced Defense Systems is “military grade” and unsuitable for civilian use, the court ruled.
Aug. 9, 2026
JNS Staff
Breaking News
17:38
Ontario gov creates specialized unit to prosecute hate crimes
16:36
Court appearance postponed for teen who planned to ‘kill as many Jews as possible’ at Houston synagogue
16:05
California Dem senator introduces bill for EPA-set cyber security standards for water utilities after Iranian cyber attacks
15:30
Toronto police dept charges third suspect in synagogue shooting in March
15:23
Todd Blanche sworn in as US attorney general
14:53
US Jewish medical group ‘alarmed, disappointed’ at psychology association postponing recognizing Jewish group
14:42
Iran should pay for damages in Lebanon, Syria, Yemen, Gaza, Trump says
14:13
‘Significant period, at strategic crossroads,’ Israeli military chief-of-staff says, in Hebrew, during meeting attended by CENTCOM head
14:12
Miami man pleaded guilty last week to three counts of threatening gov officials, including Rubio, State Dept says
14:00
Florida attorney general says ‘NYT’ must share documents about ‘pro-Hamas’ coverage
13:52
‘When Nazis run against you, this is what happens,’ Jewish congressman says after ‘Fine for Congress’ poster vandalized with Nazi symbol
13:41
Chinese national, 29, pleads guilty to trying to obtain U.S. military equipment, faces up to 20 years in prison
13:34
Trump says Iran must pay US damages, after regime says it won’t open Hormuz until Washington pays compensation
13:25
New images of fifth season of ‘Fauda,’ to premiere on Netflix in September, released
13:09
130 Gazan patients medically evacuated through Kerem Shalom crossing, Israel says
13:02
AEPi house at UC, San Diego targeted with antisemitic vandalism, ‘Jewish students will not be intimidated into hiding who they are,’ Israel on Campus Coalition says
12:49
In meeting with British foreign secretary, Jewish leaders discuss UK-Israel relations, Jew-hatred, Brotherhood, Board of Deputies says
12:40
Touro University launches business school, names former Pace University business dean as its head
12:30
Social media account attributed to Iranian regime leader announces six new appointments, including commander-in-chief of IRGC
12:20
Sa’ar thanks Colombian president for ‘historic’ decision to recognize Israeli sovereignty over Golan Heights
12:10
Under Trump, US has revoked 175,000 visas from foreign nationals, including for having ‘endangered national security’ and called for violence against Americans, State Department says
11:58
‘Threshold of new era,’ Netanyahu says of national artificial intelligence program to make Israel ‘global superpower in the field’
11:58
Israel ready to aid Columbia after 7.4 magnitude earthquake, Sa’ar says, after reported death toll of 20
11:54
Trump names Jewish lawyer Will Scharf, staff secretary, as new White House council
11:39
Patti and Jonathan Kraft give ‘generous gift’ in part to create Kraft family professorship in Jewish studies, Rice University says
08:59
Israel: Iran appoints top official wanted for role in Argentina AMIA bombing
08:46
US envoy marks 25 years since Sbarro bombing, vows pursuit of terrorist
08:37
Israel will not leave Gaza until Hamas is disarmed, Likud minister vows
08:33
Shuafat man indicted for impersonating rival, threatening Israeli officials
08:11
Tourist visits to Israel up 28% in July
07:42
Venezuelan chief rabbi asks Caracas to restore ties with Israel
07:22
Germany sees Gaza plan as path toward Hamas disarmament
07:21
Lebanese, Egyptian FMs discuss Beirut-Jerusalem talks
07:12
Israeli, US researchers note carp relatives resist a virus
06:41
Colombian president says Israel will find in his country ‘a determined ally’
06:11
Rothman: Jews entering Area A of Judea and Samaria face ‘danger of death’
05:42
First structures head to Kibbutz Dafna under northern-border growth plan
05:35
Iran: To open Hormuz, US must compensate us for war, end blockade
05:12
Israeli Foreign Ministry delegation tours Judea and Samaria
04:44
Syria, Russia agree to restructure Moscow’s military presence
04:23
Australian court rejects terrorism supervision order for Sydney vandal
04:21
Extreme heat to sweep Israel
04:11
Minister Eli Cohen: Until Hamas disarms, IDF ‘will not move a millimeter’
03:56
Somaliland children return home after medical treatment in Israel
03:37
UN officials get look at Israel’s fight against organized crime
03:10
Israel to offer 20,000 discounted homes, plots to reservists
03:05
Religious Zionism MK: Israeli withdrawals invite terrorism
02:42
Mladenov: Israel not required to withdraw from Gaza until Hamas disarms
02:33
IDF to raze home of Palestinian terrorist who murdered Yehuda Sherman
02:19
CENTCOM: 55 vessels redirected as part of Iran blockade
More Updates
JNS TV
Alex Traiman Josh Hasten JLMinute
JNS TV / JLMinute
Iran demands, Gaza disarmament and new Saudi pact reshape Middle East
August 10, 2026 03:55 PM
Josh Hasten, Alex Traiman
COLUMNS
Fiamma Nirenstein
Senior Contributing Editor
Want peace with Israel? Lift the siege
Fiamma Nirenstein
Eliezer Avraham
Opinion
The Copper Plates: A 1,000‑year charter that anchored the Jews of Cochin
Eliezer Avraham