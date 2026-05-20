The American Jewish Medical Association (AJMA) is the national professional organization for Jewish healthcare professionals. Founded to address the longstanding absence of institutional representation and professional infrastructure for Jewish clinicians, researchers and healthcare leaders, AJMA works to support Jewish healthcare professionals, advance medical excellence, combat antisemitism in healthcare and medical education and uphold the highest standards of ethics and patient care. Through research, education, mentorship and institutional partnership, AJMA is building a national network and professional framework to strengthen healthcare systems, promote accountability and ensure equitable treatment for both providers and patients.