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Eleven voices, one vision: The living legacy of the Rebbe

The event is timed in honor of the Lubavitcher Rebbe’s birthday on the 11th day of the Hebrew month of Nisan.

Mar. 10, 2026

Eleven voices, one vision: The living legacy of the Rebbe

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Menachem Mendel Schneerson Lubavitcher Rebbe
Rabbi Menachem Mendel Schneerson, the Lubavitcher Rebbe, at a Lag B’Omer parade in Brooklyn, N.Y., on May 17, 1987. Credit: Mordecai Baron/Wikipedia.

In an inspiring community gathering, Chabad of Mineola will host “11 on 11: Living Lessons From the Rebbe,” a program that will bring 11 Chabad-Lubavitch rabbis and community leaders from across Long Island, N.Y., to share 11 powerful teachings of the Lubavitcher Rebbe—Rabbi Menachem Mendel Schneerson.

The program will take place on March 22 with breakfast at 10 a.m., followed by the program beginning promptly at 11 a.m.

Each of the participating rabbis will present a three-minute insight—a concise but meaningful teaching drawn from the Rebbe’s vast wisdom. In just one hour, attendees will hear 11 inspiring perspectives on life, faith, responsibility, leadership and the power each individual has to illuminate the world with acts of goodness and kindness.

The event is timed in honor of the Rebbe’s birthday, the 11th day of the Hebrew month of Nisan, a date that has become internationally recognized as a day dedicated to education, reflection and renewed commitment to making the world a better place.

For decades, the Rebbe’s teachings have influenced people of all backgrounds—encouraging moral leadership, personal responsibility and the belief that a single good deed can lead to a brighter future.

Through his global network of emissaries, the Rebbe inspired thousands of community initiatives focused on education, compassion and strengthening the bonds between people.

Poster for 11 on 11: Living Lessons from the Rebbe, an event happening Mar. 17, 2026. Credit: Courtesy.

Rabbi Anchelle Perl, director of Chabad of Mineola and organizer of the event, said “Long Island is blessed with an extraordinary network of Chabad rabbis who dedicate their lives to serving their communities. ‘11 on 11’ brings together many of these leaders, each sharing a brief but powerful teaching from the Rebbe that can inspire us in our daily lives. The Rebbe believed that wisdom should not remain on the page but should live in our actions.”

The event, which will also feature music by Gary Wallin, will include recognition and greetings from local leadership, reflecting the broad civic and community impact of the Rebbe’s teachings.

Community members of all backgrounds are invited to attend. Admission is free, but reservations are required.

Event Details

11 on 11: Living Lessons from the Rebbe
Sunday, March 22
Breakfast: 10 a.m.
Program: 11 a.m.
Chabad of Mineola

RSVP: 516-739-3636, rabbiperl@chabadmineola.com

This special program offers more than inspiration. It offers a reminder that great ideas can change the world, especially when they are shared. As the Rebbe often taught: “A little light dispels a great deal of darkness.” Through 11 voices and 11 teachings, that light will shine brightly across Long Island, N.Y.

About & contact the publisher
Chabad Mineola
Rabbi Anchelle Perl is the spiritual leader and director of Chabad of Mineola in Nassau County, Long Island, where he has built a vibrant center of Jewish life offering educational programs, holiday celebrations, youth initiatives and community outreach. He is the host of the weekly radio program “Jewish Talk,” where he shares Jewish insights, history and perspectives on current events. Active in civic life, Rabbi Perl serves on the Nassau County District Attorney’s Faith Council, is a commissioner on the Nassau County Human Rights Commission and serves on the board of ethics for the Town of North Hempstead. Rabbi Perl is also the founder and presenter of the Good Deed Awards for Long Island Teenagers, recognizing youth who demonstrate leadership, kindness and service to their communities.
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