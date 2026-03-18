About Concerned Citizens League: CCL was founded by members of Synagogues in the Chicago area to help Synagogue members obtain instruction, information, and support. Our goal is to educate and standardize advanced training for safety officers and citizens. Our graduates are well versed in Stop The Bleed, CPR/AED, de-escalation, safety, security, and self-defense. Our members are a diverse group of medics, educators, professionals, and businessmen. All concerned citizens. We provide increased safety and awareness, in compliance in with local law, for our houses of worship. We are a nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization. For more information, visit https://www.cclshulmembers.org/. For more information about our SSO program, visit https://www.cclshulmembers.org/sso