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Jewish National Fund-USA’s Lawyers for Israel

Jewish National Fund-USA’s Lawyers for Israel affinity group is committed to legally and philanthropically supporting the land and people of Israel.
Gabe Groisman
The Wire
Lawyers for Israel rally against Jew-hatred at virtual event
Former mayor of Bal Harbour, Fla., Gabe Groisman discussed how lawyers can support Israel and fight antisemitism.
Apr. 17, 2025