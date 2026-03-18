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Maccabi World Union

Maccabi World Union is the world’s largest Jewish sports and education organization, reaching 450,000 people in more than 70 countries across six continents. Some 80% of our members are under 35 years old. Maccabi is committed to strengthening the Jewish people worldwide and enabling Jews of all ages to grow closer to their Jewish heritage and Israel. Best known as the organizer of the Maccabiah Games (“the Jewish Olympics”), Maccabi provides opportunities for Jews, regardless of affiliation and especially for those not affiliated with the organized Jewish community, for engagement, personal growth, education and the promotion of a healthy lifestyle.
Maccabiah Camp Experience, California
The Wire
Maccabiah Camp Experience offers day of sports for youth in California
Campers had the opportunity to meet and train with basketball, baseball and soccer athletes who have participated in past Israeli Maccabiah Games.
Aug. 7, 2025