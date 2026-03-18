Maccabi World Union is the world’s largest Jewish sports and education organization, reaching 450,000 people in more than 70 countries across six continents. Some 80% of our members are under 35 years old. Maccabi is committed to strengthening the Jewish people worldwide and enabling Jews of all ages to grow closer to their Jewish heritage and Israel. Best known as the organizer of the Maccabiah Games (“the Jewish Olympics”), Maccabi provides opportunities for Jews, regardless of affiliation and especially for those not affiliated with the organized Jewish community, for engagement, personal growth, education and the promotion of a healthy lifestyle.