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Magen Am USA

Magen Am USA is a 501c3 nonprofit based in Los Angeles that is dedicated to training and empowering secure Jewish communities, so they may live and practice in peace. The organization is licensed to provide physical, armed security services on the West Coast of the United States. Currently operating in Los Angeles and Orange County, CA and Phoenix, AZ, it is a fully licensed and insured PPO in accordance with CA requirement and follows all regulations set forth by the Bureau of Security and Investigative Services and municipal code. Magen Am trains to fulfill the needs of our community to face threats against it and has a reputation for providing impactful services to benefit Jewish communal security.
A Magen Am Community Team Member secures an event with children in attendance. 2025. Photo by Yoni Coen.
The Wire
Magen Am’s ‘CTM Program’ nationally recognized in Secure Community Network’s white paper
The Jewish security nonprofit is featured in a national report for its innovative volunteer armed security initiative.
Nov. 4, 2025