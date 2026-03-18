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Marcus Foundation

Founded in 1989, The Marcus Foundation focuses on fulfilling the philanthropic vision, beliefs and values of Bernie Marcus, co-founder of The Home Depot. The Foundation has five key focus areas, all with the goal to save and change lives through entrepreneurial philanthropy: medical research and healthcare; Jewish causes; free enterprise, including veteran initiatives and national security; the health and welfare of children, with an emphasis on civics education; and targeted community support.
RootOne helps thousands of Jewish teens travel to Israel each summer for a once-in-a-lifetime experience. Credit: Courtesy.
The Wire
The Marcus Foundation makes legacy $60m investment in RootOne
Grant will dramatically expand access to immersive experiences in Israel and beyond for tens of thousands more teens and represents one of the late Bernie Marcus’s final major gifts.
Nov. 14, 2024