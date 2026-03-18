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OU Department of Halacha Initiatives

The OU Department of Halacha Initiatives strives to facilitate the observance of Jewish laws for communities and individuals through innovative programs, software development and education.
eruv seminar
The Wire
Orthodox Union and partners host a conference on ‘eruv’
The event featured leading rabbis, networking opportunities and best practices sessions for building and maintaining city eruv.
Dec. 24, 2024