More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS

Rise Up: The Campaign for 613

On Dec. 5, 2021, Dr. Ari Berman, President of Yeshiva University, announced the launch of Rise Up: The Campaign for 613, an ambitious comprehensive campaign that will fund scholarships, facilities and faculty/programs to position the University for continued success. The campaign plans to raise $613 million over the next five years to ensure student success in a changing world. This will come through investments in YU’s four areas of strategic focus: values and leadership, science and tech, entrepreneurship and innovation, great jobs and impactful careers. For more information on the Rise Up campaign, go to riseup.yu.edu.
Philanthropist Anita Zucker
The Wire
Yeshiva University announces $5 million gift to launch the Anita Zucker Program for Jewish Early Childhood Educators
Generous gift from philanthropist Anita Zucker will help incentivize and develop the next generation of educators in this vital field.
Nov. 14, 2022