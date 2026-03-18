On Dec. 5, 2021, Dr. Ari Berman, President of Yeshiva University, announced the launch of Rise Up: The Campaign for 613, an ambitious comprehensive campaign that will fund scholarships, facilities and faculty/programs to position the University for continued success. The campaign plans to raise $613 million over the next five years to ensure student success in a changing world. This will come through investments in YU’s four areas of strategic focus: values and leadership, science and tech, entrepreneurship and innovation, great jobs and impactful careers. For more information on the Rise Up campaign, go to riseup.yu.edu.