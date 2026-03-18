The Tzemach David Foundation, founded in 2022, is a grant-giving and operational foundation, dedicated to transforming the Israeli education system by providing comprehensive support and fostering innovation. We are initially focused in the Mamlachti Dati sector around Anglo olim integration. Through cutting-edge practices, we creatively engage principals and enhance teacher training, which elevates student engagement. Our aim is to create schools that are intentional, efficient and strategic so that they promote equity, critical thinking and 21st-century skills, preparing students for success in a global society.