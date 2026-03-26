More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS

Tikkun Olam Makers (TOM)

Tikkun Olam Makers (TOM), an international nonprofit venture of assistive technology, originated in Israel. Its first innovation center was established in Tel Aviv.
From left: Mark Medin, executive vice president of UJA-Federation of New York; Eric S. Goldstein, CEO of UJA-Federation of New York; Gidi Grinstein, founder and president of TOM (Tikkun Olam Makers); and Edun Sela, CEO, Reut USA. Photo by Ben Kelmer.
The Wire
Tikkun Olam Makers opens New York Innovation Center with lead funder UJA-Federation of New York
TOM crowdsources engineers, designers and creators to co-create open-source, affordable and accessible solutions for people with disabilities and other vulnerable populations.
March 26, 2026
UJA-Federation of New York, Tikkun Olam Makers (TOM)