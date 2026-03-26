Tikkun Olam Makers (TOM)

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Israeli Elections 2026
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Gaza Strip
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Dramatic shift in Israeli public opposition to a Palestinian state after Oct. 7
Opposition to a Palestinian state surged to 79% in the aftermath of the Hamas attack.
June 5, 2026
JNS Staff
Israel News
One dead, five wounded in central Israel shooting
One terrorist was slain at the scene and a second suspect was detained, as security forces continued to scour the area for any additional accomplices.
June 7, 2026
Joshua Marks
Israel News
Hezbollah invasion attempt triggered Lebanon war
“Hundreds of Radwan Force operatives crossed the Litani River. Why did they come?” asks a senior IDF official.
June 5, 2026
JNS Staff
Israel News
IDF officer KIA in Hezbollah attack in Southern Lebanon
Capt. Eitan Shmuel Lemberg was killed when an anti-tank missile struck his tank north of the Litani River, a day after a U.S.-brokered ceasefire proposal was announced.
June 5, 2026
JNS Staff
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US Embassy Jerusalem marks D-Day anniversary
“Today we honor their extraordinary heroism and sacrifice,” said the embassy.
June 7, 2026
JNS Staff
U.S. News
CENTCOM: Iran fired seven ballistic missiles at Kuwait, Bahrain, drones at Hormuz
Tehran has not yet succumbed to U.S. demands because Iranians are “strong and proud,” President Trump says in an interview.
June 6, 2026
JNS Staff
U.S. News
US forces redirect 129 commercial ships as part of Iran blockade
CENTOM maintains a formidable presence in the Arabian Sea while Adm. Brad Cooper holds top-level meetings with Middle East leaders.
June 6, 2026
JNS Staff
U.S. News
California vote count ‘uncommonly slow,’ experts say as gubernatorial, LA mayoral races still uncalled
“There’s no reason that the process can’t be dramatically accelerated,” Dan Schnur, a political science lecturer, told JNS.
June 5, 2026
Aaron Bandler
World
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Europe
Eastern Europe
Asia
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Latin America
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Australia
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SCOOP: Diaspora communities under antisemitic fire ask to immigrate to America, per State Dept official
Yehuda Kaploun, special envoy at the department, declined to comment on the news and said broadly that governments must protect their Jews.
June 5, 2026
Mike Wagenheim
World News
Canadian Jewish leaders demand action after attempted arson at Quebec synagogue
“Incidents such as this are why we have been calling on the federal government to recognize that Canada is in a national crisis of antisemitism,” Paola Samuel of B’nai Brith Canada said.
June 5, 2026
Feature
JNS takes home 13 awards in 45th annual AJPA journalism contest
The rapidly expanding media organization has won 65 Rockowers since 2019.
June 5, 2026
World News
Turkish interior minister: We will rule Israel again
“My Lord, one day grant me the governorship of Jerusalem,” said Mustafa Ciftci.
June 7, 2026
David Isaac
Antisemitism
Hate Crimes
Anti-Israel Bias
Campus Antisemitism
Holocaust
BDS Movement
Legal Affairs
Media
U.S. News
SCOOP: Diaspora communities under antisemitic fire ask to immigrate to America, per State Dept official
Yehuda Kaploun, special envoy at the department, declined to comment on the news and said broadly that governments must protect their Jews.
June 5, 2026
Mike Wagenheim
Antisemitism
Calls for Oxford Union president to resign after hailing Hamas as ‘future heroes’
Arwa Elrayess made the remarks, which recently came to light, in a student WhatsApp group of about 100 incoming freshmen.
June 4, 2026
David Isaac
U.S. News
Bronx woman charged with hate crime after allegedly attacking Jewish subway rider, shouting ‘Jews are eating kids’
“The victim was choked, thrown to the ground, punched, beaten and had her hair ripped out as passengers attempted to intervene too late,” the Combat Antisemitism Movement stated.
June 4, 2026
Jessica Russak-Hoffman
Antisemitism
Israeli diplomat urges action after two Canadian synagogues attacked in 24 hours
“Expressions of concern must now be accompanied by decisive action,” said Israel’s consul-general in Toronto.
June 7, 2026
JNS Staff
Jewish Life
Diaspora Jewry
Jewish and Israeli Holidays
Jewish Religion and Thought
Jewish Education
Jewish Organizations
Opinion
Are anti-Zionists self-hating Jews?
In attempting to delegitimize a peoplehood, they are undermining the very basis upon which they themselves continue to claim an identity.
June 5, 2026
Daniel Friedman
U.S. News
No ‘proxy war’ with Mamdani, Menin says
“There are areas of agreement and then there are areas of disagreement,” the New York City Council speaker said. “That is natural between a mayor and a speaker.”.
June 5, 2026
Rikki Zagelbaum
U.S. News
Five Jewish WWI soldiers receive Star of David headstones in France after a century beneath crosses
“Every marker matters,” Michael X. Garrett, chairman of the American Battle Monuments Commission, said. “Because remembrance worthy of sacrifice must be careful, humble and exact.”
June 5, 2026
Call for Submissions
Tower of David seeks public’s help in finding rare Western Wall images
The Jerusalem museum is searching for historic photographs hidden in attics, albums and storage boxes ahead of a landmark exhibition.
June 3, 2026
Steve Linde
Culture
Arts and Entertainment
Business and Economy
Religion
Science and Technology
Sports
Agriculture
Food and Drink
Archaeology
Obituaries
Think Twice
Antisemites aren’t paying a price for their hate
“Think Twice” with Jonathan Tobin and guest David Harsanyi, Ep. 225
June 4, 2026
Jonathan S. Tobin
Analysis
Do Israeli women in combat roles threaten IDF effectiveness and Jewish values?
While rabbis maintain High Court intervention risks fracturing the balance that allows Orthodox soldiers to serve effectively, women’s rights advocates see it as advancing equality and security.
June 5, 2026
Israel Kasnett
Israel News
First woman finishes training in IDF Sayeret Matkal special operations unit
Her completion of the 18-month course marks a milestone in the effort to expand combat opportunities for women.
June 5, 2026
Pesach Benson/TPS-IL
Feature
New Woody Guthrie documentary is ‘Jewish film about very non-Jewish guy from tiny little town in Oklahoma’
“I never imagined making a Jewish film about Woody Guthrie,” Steven Pressman told JNS. “We started finding out all these threads. It just opened my eyes completely.”
May 27, 2026
Jonathan D. Salant
Features
Israeli Society
Diaspora Jewry
Jewish Religion and Thought
Jewish and Israeli Holidays
Archaeology
Arts and Entertainment
Sports
Antisemitism
‘Plan B means leaving’: Israeli envoy says Canadian Jews feel less safe after Oct. 7
“Israel is here together with the Jewish community to support it, think together and voice concerns vis-à-vis the government whenever it is appropriate,” said Israeli Ambassador Iddo Moed.
June 4, 2026
Amelie Botbol
Call for Submissions
Tower of David seeks public’s help in finding rare Western Wall images
The Jerusalem museum is searching for historic photographs hidden in attics, albums and storage boxes ahead of a landmark exhibition.
June 3, 2026
Steve Linde
Architecture
Designing Israel: Dana Oberson builds spaces rooted in place
In a new monograph, the Israeli architect showcases projects inspired by the landscapes, history and layered identities that shape the Jewish state.
June 5, 2026
Sharon Altshul
Feature
New Woody Guthrie documentary is ‘Jewish film about very non-Jewish guy from tiny little town in Oklahoma’
“I never imagined making a Jewish film about Woody Guthrie,” Steven Pressman told JNS. “We started finding out all these threads. It just opened my eyes completely.”
May 27, 2026
Jonathan D. Salant
Opinion
Jonathan S. Tobin
Alex Traiman
Ruthie Blum
Melanie Phillips
Fiamma Nirenstein
Ben Cohen
Mitchell Bard
Stephen M. Flatow
Moshe Phillips
Rabbi Yossy Goldman
Editor-in-Chief
Even when he disappoints Israel, Trump is better than the alternative
The president’s mercurial approach to the conflict with Iran is frustrating and potentially disastrous. But compared to Kamala Harris, Jerusalem and American Jews are still better off.
Jun. 5, 2026
Jonathan S. Tobin
Column
Translating Trump in Tehran
Words from the White House might be music to the ears of the murderous mullahs and IRGC thugs.
Jun. 7, 2026
Ruthie Blum
Opinion
Iran and Hezbollah are already breaking the deal
Continued missile attacks on Israel underscore the challenge facing any ceasefire and highlight the unanswered question of who will enforce a future agreement with Tehran.
Jun. 7, 2026
Mark Levin
Opinion
Why not let Haredim serve in Israeli weapons factories?
The country needs more manpower, and it’s a compromise for those who cannot countenance being drafted into the formal military.
Jun. 7, 2026
Gabe Aaronson
JNS TV
The Quad
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Basic Law
The Meira K Show
Straight Up
TALX with Alex Traiman
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Standpoint
Think Twice
Our Middle East
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JNS TV / True East
The future of the US-Israel defense technology cooperation
June 7, 2026
Doron Spielman
JNS TV / Axis of Truth
How pro-IRGC media networks spread anti-Israel narratives
June 7, 2026
Emily Schrader
Think Twice
Antisemites aren’t paying a price for their hate
“Think Twice” with Jonathan Tobin and guest David Harsanyi, Ep. 225
June 4, 2026
Jonathan S. Tobin
JNS TV / Israel Undiplomatic
Trump and Netanyahu clash over Israel’s next move
June 4, 2026
Ruthie Blum
,
Mark Regev
The Wire
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Israel News
Dramatic shift in Israeli public opposition to a Palestinian state after Oct. 7
Opposition to a Palestinian state surged to 79% in the aftermath of the Hamas attack.
June 5, 2026
JNS Staff
Israel News
One dead, five wounded in central Israel shooting
One terrorist was slain at the scene and a second suspect was detained, as security forces continued to scour the area for any additional accomplices.
June 7, 2026
Joshua Marks
Israel News
Hezbollah invasion attempt triggered Lebanon war
“Hundreds of Radwan Force operatives crossed the Litani River. Why did they come?” asks a senior IDF official.
June 5, 2026
JNS Staff
Israel News
IDF officer KIA in Hezbollah attack in Southern Lebanon
Capt. Eitan Shmuel Lemberg was killed when an anti-tank missile struck his tank north of the Litani River, a day after a U.S.-brokered ceasefire proposal was announced.
June 5, 2026
JNS Staff
U.S.
U.S. Politics
U.S.-Israel Relations
U.S. Foreign Policy
U.S. Elections
Education
Congress
U.S. News
US Embassy Jerusalem marks D-Day anniversary
“Today we honor their extraordinary heroism and sacrifice,” said the embassy.
June 7, 2026
JNS Staff
U.S. News
CENTCOM: Iran fired seven ballistic missiles at Kuwait, Bahrain, drones at Hormuz
Tehran has not yet succumbed to U.S. demands because Iranians are “strong and proud,” President Trump says in an interview.
June 6, 2026
JNS Staff
U.S. News
US forces redirect 129 commercial ships as part of Iran blockade
CENTOM maintains a formidable presence in the Arabian Sea while Adm. Brad Cooper holds top-level meetings with Middle East leaders.
June 6, 2026
JNS Staff
U.S. News
California vote count ‘uncommonly slow,’ experts say as gubernatorial, LA mayoral races still uncalled
“There’s no reason that the process can’t be dramatically accelerated,” Dan Schnur, a political science lecturer, told JNS.
June 5, 2026
Aaron Bandler
World
United Nations
Middle East
Europe
Eastern Europe
Asia
Africa
Latin America
Canada
Australia
Iran
U.S. News
SCOOP: Diaspora communities under antisemitic fire ask to immigrate to America, per State Dept official
Yehuda Kaploun, special envoy at the department, declined to comment on the news and said broadly that governments must protect their Jews.
June 5, 2026
Mike Wagenheim
World News
Canadian Jewish leaders demand action after attempted arson at Quebec synagogue
“Incidents such as this are why we have been calling on the federal government to recognize that Canada is in a national crisis of antisemitism,” Paola Samuel of B’nai Brith Canada said.
June 5, 2026
Feature
JNS takes home 13 awards in 45th annual AJPA journalism contest
The rapidly expanding media organization has won 65 Rockowers since 2019.
June 5, 2026
World News
Turkish interior minister: We will rule Israel again
“My Lord, one day grant me the governorship of Jerusalem,” said Mustafa Ciftci.
June 7, 2026
David Isaac
Antisemitism
Hate Crimes
Anti-Israel Bias
Campus Antisemitism
Holocaust
BDS Movement
Legal Affairs
Media
U.S. News
SCOOP: Diaspora communities under antisemitic fire ask to immigrate to America, per State Dept official
Yehuda Kaploun, special envoy at the department, declined to comment on the news and said broadly that governments must protect their Jews.
June 5, 2026
Mike Wagenheim
Antisemitism
Calls for Oxford Union president to resign after hailing Hamas as ‘future heroes’
Arwa Elrayess made the remarks, which recently came to light, in a student WhatsApp group of about 100 incoming freshmen.
June 4, 2026
David Isaac
U.S. News
Bronx woman charged with hate crime after allegedly attacking Jewish subway rider, shouting ‘Jews are eating kids’
“The victim was choked, thrown to the ground, punched, beaten and had her hair ripped out as passengers attempted to intervene too late,” the Combat Antisemitism Movement stated.
June 4, 2026
Jessica Russak-Hoffman
Antisemitism
Israeli diplomat urges action after two Canadian synagogues attacked in 24 hours
“Expressions of concern must now be accompanied by decisive action,” said Israel’s consul-general in Toronto.
June 7, 2026
JNS Staff
Jewish Life
Diaspora Jewry
Jewish and Israeli Holidays
Jewish Religion and Thought
Jewish Education
Jewish Organizations
Opinion
Are anti-Zionists self-hating Jews?
In attempting to delegitimize a peoplehood, they are undermining the very basis upon which they themselves continue to claim an identity.
June 5, 2026
Daniel Friedman
U.S. News
No ‘proxy war’ with Mamdani, Menin says
“There are areas of agreement and then there are areas of disagreement,” the New York City Council speaker said. “That is natural between a mayor and a speaker.”.
June 5, 2026
Rikki Zagelbaum
U.S. News
Five Jewish WWI soldiers receive Star of David headstones in France after a century beneath crosses
“Every marker matters,” Michael X. Garrett, chairman of the American Battle Monuments Commission, said. “Because remembrance worthy of sacrifice must be careful, humble and exact.”
June 5, 2026
Call for Submissions
Tower of David seeks public’s help in finding rare Western Wall images
The Jerusalem museum is searching for historic photographs hidden in attics, albums and storage boxes ahead of a landmark exhibition.
June 3, 2026
Steve Linde
Culture
Arts and Entertainment
Business and Economy
Religion
Science and Technology
Sports
Agriculture
Food and Drink
Archaeology
Obituaries
Think Twice
Antisemites aren’t paying a price for their hate
“Think Twice” with Jonathan Tobin and guest David Harsanyi, Ep. 225
June 4, 2026
Jonathan S. Tobin
Analysis
Do Israeli women in combat roles threaten IDF effectiveness and Jewish values?
While rabbis maintain High Court intervention risks fracturing the balance that allows Orthodox soldiers to serve effectively, women’s rights advocates see it as advancing equality and security.
June 5, 2026
Israel Kasnett
Israel News
First woman finishes training in IDF Sayeret Matkal special operations unit
Her completion of the 18-month course marks a milestone in the effort to expand combat opportunities for women.
June 5, 2026
Pesach Benson/TPS-IL
Feature
New Woody Guthrie documentary is ‘Jewish film about very non-Jewish guy from tiny little town in Oklahoma’
“I never imagined making a Jewish film about Woody Guthrie,” Steven Pressman told JNS. “We started finding out all these threads. It just opened my eyes completely.”
May 27, 2026
Jonathan D. Salant
Features
Israeli Society
Diaspora Jewry
Jewish Religion and Thought
Jewish and Israeli Holidays
Archaeology
Arts and Entertainment
Sports
Antisemitism
‘Plan B means leaving’: Israeli envoy says Canadian Jews feel less safe after Oct. 7
“Israel is here together with the Jewish community to support it, think together and voice concerns vis-à-vis the government whenever it is appropriate,” said Israeli Ambassador Iddo Moed.
June 4, 2026
Amelie Botbol
Call for Submissions
Tower of David seeks public’s help in finding rare Western Wall images
The Jerusalem museum is searching for historic photographs hidden in attics, albums and storage boxes ahead of a landmark exhibition.
June 3, 2026
Steve Linde
Architecture
Designing Israel: Dana Oberson builds spaces rooted in place
In a new monograph, the Israeli architect showcases projects inspired by the landscapes, history and layered identities that shape the Jewish state.
June 5, 2026
Sharon Altshul
Feature
New Woody Guthrie documentary is ‘Jewish film about very non-Jewish guy from tiny little town in Oklahoma’
“I never imagined making a Jewish film about Woody Guthrie,” Steven Pressman told JNS. “We started finding out all these threads. It just opened my eyes completely.”
May 27, 2026
Jonathan D. Salant
Opinion
Jonathan S. Tobin
Alex Traiman
Ruthie Blum
Melanie Phillips
Fiamma Nirenstein
Ben Cohen
Mitchell Bard
Stephen M. Flatow
Moshe Phillips
Rabbi Yossy Goldman
Editor-in-Chief
Even when he disappoints Israel, Trump is better than the alternative
The president’s mercurial approach to the conflict with Iran is frustrating and potentially disastrous. But compared to Kamala Harris, Jerusalem and American Jews are still better off.
Jun. 5, 2026
Jonathan S. Tobin
Column
Translating Trump in Tehran
Words from the White House might be music to the ears of the murderous mullahs and IRGC thugs.
Jun. 7, 2026
Ruthie Blum
Opinion
Iran and Hezbollah are already breaking the deal
Continued missile attacks on Israel underscore the challenge facing any ceasefire and highlight the unanswered question of who will enforce a future agreement with Tehran.
Jun. 7, 2026
Mark Levin
Opinion
Why not let Haredim serve in Israeli weapons factories?
The country needs more manpower, and it’s a compromise for those who cannot countenance being drafted into the formal military.
Jun. 7, 2026
Gabe Aaronson
JNS TV
The Quad
JLMinute
Israel Undiplomatic
Basic Law
The Meira K Show
Straight Up
TALX with Alex Traiman
Axis of Truth
Standpoint
Think Twice
Our Middle East
Judeacation
JNS TV / True East
The future of the US-Israel defense technology cooperation
June 7, 2026
Doron Spielman
JNS TV / Axis of Truth
How pro-IRGC media networks spread anti-Israel narratives
June 7, 2026
Emily Schrader
Think Twice
Antisemites aren’t paying a price for their hate
“Think Twice” with Jonathan Tobin and guest David Harsanyi, Ep. 225
June 4, 2026
Jonathan S. Tobin
JNS TV / Israel Undiplomatic
Trump and Netanyahu clash over Israel’s next move
June 4, 2026
Ruthie Blum
,
Mark Regev
The Wire
Newsletter
Republish JNS Content
App
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From the Editor-in-Chief
Tikkun Olam Makers (TOM)
Tikkun Olam Makers (TOM), an international nonprofit venture of assistive technology, originated in Israel. Its first innovation center was established in Tel Aviv.
The Wire
Tikkun Olam Makers opens New York Innovation Center with lead funder UJA-Federation of New York
TOM crowdsources engineers, designers and creators to co-create open-source, affordable and accessible solutions for people with disabilities and other vulnerable populations.
March 26, 2026
UJA-Federation of New York
,
Tikkun Olam Makers (TOM)