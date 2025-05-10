‘Reckless, irresponsible,’ says Huckabee of reports of Trump, Netanyahu rift

( May 10, 2025 / JNS)

U.S. Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee on Friday dismissed reports of a rift between President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as “reckless” and “irresponsible.”

“It’s reckless and irresponsible for press to allege that” Trump and Netanyahu “are not getting along,” the ambassador wrote on Friday. “Bibi has spent more time with Trump than I have in the past 3 months and I’m his ambassador! The relationship between the US and Israel remains STRONG!”

A report by Israel Hayom claimed that Trump is increasingly distancing himself from Netanyahu, with sources close to the U.S. president saying he is “disappointed” in the Israeli leader and has decided to “advance moves in the Middle East without him.”

According to the report, Trump was “furious” with Netanyahu for allegedly pressuring former U.S. National Security Advisor Mike Waltz to take military action against Iran. The Washington Post further reported that conversations between Waltz and Netanyahu—during which Waltz reportedly expressed agreement with Netanyahu’s assessments on Iran—contributed to Waltz’s removal from his position. Netanyahu has denied these claims.

Israel Hayom also reported that Netanyahu has grown frustrated with Trump, accusing the former president of “saying the right things” but failing to follow through with action. Netanyahu was reportedly alarmed by Trump’s recent phone call with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, which Trump described as “very good and productive.”

Erdoğan has previously prayed for Israel’s destruction.

In a further point of contention, Trump announced Monday that the United States would halt airstrikes on Houthi terrorists in Yemen—an announcement that reportedly “blindsided” Netanyahu, according to Axios.

Following the announcement, a Houthi-affiliated social media account stated the group would continue its attacks on Israel. The Houthis fired another missile toward Israel on Friday.