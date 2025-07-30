Religious Zionism’s Zvi Sukkot receives death threats from ‘Israeli Revengers’

( July 30, 2025 / JNS )

Israeli lawmaker Zvi Sukkot (Religious Zionism Party) has received threatening letters from a group calling itself “The Israeli Revengers Organization,” he confirmed to JNS on Wednesday.

“We expected our previous letters to be taken seriously and that our severe warnings would lead to action on your part, and that there would be real action to bring down the criminal government,” the group wrote in its most recent letter to Sukkot.

According to copies of the letters obtained by Israel’s Channel 12 News, the group demanded that Sukkot take a stance against the government—including by opposing the firing of Israel Security Agency chief Ronen Bar and Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara, as well as by voting against the budget and the military exemption of Haredi Jews.

He was also ordered to express support for a hostage deal with Hamas.

“We will identify a member of your family whom we can harm without being discovered. From each extended family of a different coalition member, one person will be harmed in the first stage—it could be an adult, your spouse, one of your children or grandchildren,” the letter continues.

“That person will be harmed though they have done nothing wrong, just as happened to the 1,400 killed on Oct. 7, and the hundreds of IDF soldiers who have fallen and continue to fall,” the authors state.

“We have not acted recently because some of us serve in the security forces and are busy with reserve duty and supporting our families,” the latest missive reads, while warning: “However, we will continue to act in due time after a number of events we are anticipating.”

Speaking to JNS on Wednesday, Sukkot emphasized that he was not the only target of these threats.

“It’s not just me—it was sent to other members of Knesset as well,” he said.

“The letter arrived when I wasn’t home. My wife opened it and got scared. We called the police, and they took it,” he said. “What’s horrifying is that I’m not the only MK receiving such letters.”

“For a year and a half, the same body—the same organization—has been sending threatening letters to coalition lawmakers, and the Israel Security Agency has not been able to identify the person behind them,” he continued. “This has been going on far too long, and we expect the Shin Bet to take care of it,” he said, adding, “They will not scare us. I will not change how I behave or how I vote.”

The first reports about the group came in February 2024, when multiple lawmakers for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s ruling Likud Party received letters threatening them and their families.

The missives held the government responsible for failing to prevent the Hamas-led massacre on Oct. 7, 2023, in which 1,200 Israelis, mostly civilians, were killed by Hamas-led terrorists from the Gaza Strip.

The letters reportedly listed the addresses and identity numbers of the lawmakers, as well as the names and numbers of their family members.

“Children and grandchildren will also be harmed, in relation to the number of the fallen,” the letters read, referencing the Oct. 7 victims.

The group said it was founded in the summer of 2023 to exact vengeance on terrorists, but changed its target after the Oct. 7 attack. “There are no direct victims among us, nor family members of victims, and we do not claim to represent them,” it said.

Last week, an anti-government activist from Tel Aviv was indicted for an alleged attempt to assassinate Netanyahu, reportedly planning to carry out the attack with an anti-tank weapon.

The State Attorney’s Office filed charges against the suspect, a woman in her 70s, for attempting to conspire to commit an act of terrorism and aggravated murder.

“The defendant, who is involved in political protest activities against the Israeli government, was recently diagnosed with a serious illness and may have only a short time to live,” the indictment read.

“As a result, she made a decision to assassinate the prime minister of Israel, Benjamin Netanyahu, ‘sacrificing’ her life for the struggle against the government and in doing so, ‘saving’ the State of Israel,” it added.