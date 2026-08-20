SCOOPS
SCOOP: Georgia Dems to remove anti-Israel former DNC vice chair David Hogg as featured speaker at upcoming gala
Esther Panitch, the only Jewish member of the Georgia state legislature, told JNS that she asked the local Democratic Party to reschedule the event, which is currently slated to occur on Rosh Hashanah.
SCOOP: Israeli consulate planning on pop-up consular services in Cleveland, diplomatic source tells JNS
The trial stop in the Buckeye State would help those who require consular help but don’t want to or can’t travel to New York.
SCOOP: Nevada governor tells JNS he wasn’t asked before state added to ‘friend of court’ brief defending Harvard against federal charges of being lax on Jew-hatred
The state was listed as one of 21, including the District of Columbia, that said that the Trump administration is unfairly going after the Ivy.
SCOOP: Seattle mayor pledges more security for Jews during High Holidays, discusses Jew-hatred for first time since assuming office
“I know Seattle’s Jewish community is acutely aware of a rise in antisemitism and is feeling anxiety and concern,” Katie Wilson told JNS, in the mayor’s first apparent comment on rising Jew-hatred since she assumed office in January.
SCOOP: Mamdani didn’t invite us to meeting with rabbis, NY Board of Rabbis, Rabbinic Council of America tell JNS
“I don’t know who he went through,” the board told JNS. “He didn’t go through us.”
The cohort includes 392 new immigrants—246 men and 146 women.
SCOOP: UC Berkeley ethnic studies workshop to feature teacher who said ‘ethnic studies means free Palestine’
The Berkeley project “has a record of promoting anti-Israel and antisemitic agendas,” Oleg Ivanov, of StandWithUs, told JNS. “We are deeply concerned that the same thing will happen in this training.”
“It’s a small technical change, but it’s obviously going to make a very significant difference by opening this up to the lowest-income New Yorkers, who struggle to make ends meet,” David Greenfield, of Met Council, told JNS.
SCOOP: Jewish Federations of North America dismisses comms adviser after JNS reports he said to avoid using term ‘Zionism’
The Federation told JNS exclusively that it is ending its engagement with a consultant who headed one of its communications projects after JNS reported that he advised attendees at a Federations conference to avoid using the word “Zionism.”
SCOOP: Avoid saying ‘Zionism,’ head of Jewish Federations comms project says in presentation to young leaders
“My jaw kind of hit the floor for a second,” an attendee of the event told JNS.
SCOOP: Washington state human rights panelist, who resigned over Jew-hatred remark, didn’t disclose in application his son works for the governor
Luc Jasmin III, a Democratic candidate for the Washington state House, previously told JNS that his father, who said at a meeting of the state panel that Jews seem to be “always crying over the antisemitism,” applied for the job “just like everyone else.”
SCOOP: CA district didn’t do enough when student told teacher not to talk to Jewish peer, praised Holocaust, state probe finds
Lilac Kibel told JNS that her son said, “I just want to disappear. I don’t want to be in this scenario. I didn’t choose it. Why me?”