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SCOOPS
David Hogg
U.S. News
SCOOP: Georgia Dems to remove anti-Israel former DNC vice chair David Hogg as featured speaker at upcoming gala
Esther Panitch, the only Jewish member of the Georgia state legislature, told JNS that she asked the local Democratic Party to reschedule the event, which is currently slated to occur on Rosh Hashanah.
Aug. 19, 2026
Jessica Russak-Hoffman
Heights Jewish Center Synagogue in University Heights, Ohio. A 23-year-old Cleveland man was arrested on April 17 for making threatening and anti-Semitic phone calls to the Heights Jewish Center Synagogue as well as other Jewish institutions in Ohio. Credit: Ed Wittenberg via Cleveland Jewish News.
U.S. News
SCOOP: Israeli consulate planning on pop-up consular services in Cleveland, diplomatic source tells JNS
The trial stop in the Buckeye State would help those who require consular help but don’t want to or can’t travel to New York.
Aug. 16, 2026
Mike Wagenheim
Joe Lombardo
U.S. News
SCOOP: Nevada governor tells JNS he wasn’t asked before state added to ‘friend of court’ brief defending Harvard against federal charges of being lax on Jew-hatred
The state was listed as one of 21, including the District of Columbia, that said that the Trump administration is unfairly going after the Ivy.
Aug. 11, 2026
Jessica Russak-Hoffman
Katie Wilson
U.S. News
SCOOP: Seattle mayor pledges more security for Jews during High Holidays, discusses Jew-hatred for first time since assuming office
“I know Seattle’s Jewish community is acutely aware of a rise in antisemitism and is feeling anxiety and concern,” Katie Wilson told JNS, in the mayor’s first apparent comment on rising Jew-hatred since she assumed office in January.
Aug. 10, 2026
Jessica Russak-Hoffman
Mamdani Shavuot David Niederman
U.S. News
SCOOP: Mamdani didn’t invite us to meeting with rabbis, NY Board of Rabbis, Rabbinic Council of America tell JNS
“I don’t know who he went through,” the board told JNS. “He didn’t go through us.”
Aug. 10, 2026
Rikki Zagelbaum
New Immigrants, IDF
Israel News
SCOOP: Russia, US lead 78-country roster of ‘olim’ recruits in latest IDF draft
The cohort includes 392 new immigrants—246 men and 146 women.
Aug. 7, 2026
JNS Staff
University of California, Berkeley
U.S. News
SCOOP: UC Berkeley ethnic studies workshop to feature teacher who said ‘ethnic studies means free Palestine’
The Berkeley project “has a record of promoting anti-Israel and antisemitic agendas,” Oleg Ivanov, of StandWithUs, told JNS. “We are deeply concerned that the same thing will happen in this training.”
Aug. 5, 2026
Aaron Bandler
Baby formula Getty
U.S. News
SCOOP: NY state approves first ‘cholov Yisroel’ kosher infant formula in low-income WIC program
“It’s a small technical change, but it’s obviously going to make a very significant difference by opening this up to the lowest-income New Yorkers, who struggle to make ends meet,” David Greenfield, of Met Council, told JNS.
Aug. 5, 2026
Rikki Zagelbaum
JFNA Jewish Federations of North America
U.S. News
SCOOP: Jewish Federations of North America dismisses comms adviser after JNS reports he said to avoid using term ‘Zionism’
The Federation told JNS exclusively that it is ending its engagement with a consultant who headed one of its communications projects after JNS reported that he advised attendees at a Federations conference to avoid using the word “Zionism.”
Aug. 5, 2026
Andrew Bernard
A presenter at a conference of the Jewish Federations of North America urged attendees to "avoid 'Zionism'" in a slide on making "effective messages about Israel" on Aug. 4, 2026.
U.S. News
SCOOP: Avoid saying ‘Zionism,’ head of Jewish Federations comms project says in presentation to young leaders
“My jaw kind of hit the floor for a second,” an attendee of the event told JNS.
Aug. 5, 2026
Andrew Bernard
Luc fils Jasmin, a member of the Washington State Human Rights Commission. Source: Official commission photo.
U.S. News
SCOOP: Washington state human rights panelist, who resigned over Jew-hatred remark, didn’t disclose in application his son works for the governor
Luc Jasmin III, a Democratic candidate for the Washington state House, previously told JNS that his father, who said at a meeting of the state panel that Jews seem to be “always crying over the antisemitism,” applied for the job “just like everyone else.”
Aug. 3, 2026
Jessica Russak-Hoffman
School classroom college university education lecture
U.S. News
SCOOP: CA district didn’t do enough when student told teacher not to talk to Jewish peer, praised Holocaust, state probe finds
Lilac Kibel told JNS that her son said, “I just want to disappear. I don’t want to be in this scenario. I didn’t choose it. Why me?”
July 30, 2026
Aaron Bandler