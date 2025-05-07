Sheba Medical Center to open outpost in Boston 

( May 7, 2025 / JNS)

Sheba Medical Center, the largest hospital in Israel, announced on Wednesday that it will open its first U.S.-based healthcare startup accelerator in Massachusetts in 2026.

The accelerator, part of Sheba’s ARC (Accelerate, Redesign, Collaborate) innovation network, will join existing hubs in London, Berlin, Singapore, Melbourne and New Zealand.

Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey, a Democrat, praised the decision of Sheba’s leadership to expand its network in the commonwealth.

“They had many options to choose from, but our state stood out because we are already a global hub for health care innovation with unmatched talent,” Healey stated.

Founded in 2019, the ARC accelerator utilizes AI technology and collaborates with the medical center’s physician network to address critical health care challenges and advance medical innovation.

“We look forward to the opening of their new accelerator, which will be a valued contribution to our innovation-based economy,” she continued.

Eyal Zimlichman, director and founder of ARC, said that the Israeli medical center’s partnership with Massachusetts “will create a hub for startups from our global network.”

“This collaboration will connect digital and AI technology development with clinical needs, enhancing health outcomes and driving economic growth,” he said. “By integrating startups into real clinical environments, we can validate and scale solutions quickly, ultimately benefiting patients worldwide.”

Benny Sharoni, consul general of Israel to New England, said the collaboration reflects the strong biotech and life sciences sectors in both Israel and Massachusetts.

“Together, the innovation ecosystems of Israel and the Greater Boston Area can drive breakthroughs in science and medicine for the benefit of all,” he stated. “We are proud to continue working with both ARC and the Commonwealth of Massachusetts to further strengthen this great relationship.”