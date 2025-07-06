‘Sick’: Jewish group slams Mamdani over Chanukah video

( July 6, 2025 / JNS)

A Jewish advocacy organization has strongly criticized New York City mayoral hopeful Zohran Mamdani—a Democratic Socialist and current New York state assemblyman—after he shared a video the group says disrespects Chanukah and Jewish traditions.

StopAntisemitism took to X to criticize Mamdani for sharing a video last year that featured Indian performers dressed as Jewish characters engaging in Chanukah rituals such as spinning dreidels and lighting a menorah. The group condemned the clip as “sick,” arguing that Jewish holidays and religious practices should not be used as material for humor.

Zohran Mamdani posts Indian men cosplaying Jews, spinning dreidels and lighting the menorah.



Our holidays and traditions are sacred and not for your comedic pleasure @ZohranKMamdani – this is sick. pic.twitter.com/iOn4LFftjX — StopAntisemitism (@StopAntisemites) July 5, 2025

The video in question, titled “Hey Hanukkah,” is a parody song from the 2015 “Punjabi Christmas Album Hits” by the Geeta Brothers, a comedic project led by Sikh-Canadian entertainer Jus Reign. The clip features two men in wigs celebrating Chanukah with a Punjabi musical twist.

Mamdani shared the video on social media during last year’s Chanukah, captioning it: “Happy 3rd night of Hanukkah from Astoria and Long Island City.” He shared another parody video from the same comedy group on Christmas Eve 2024, this time spoofing the holiday classic “Jingle Bells.”

The incident adds to a growing list of criticisms that the state assemblyman has faced from members of the New York community, Jewish and otherwise.

Detractors have previously raised concerns about his campaign’s references to the Oct. 7, 2023, Hamas-led attack on Israel, as well as his public statements questioning Israel’s right to exist as a Jewish state. Mamdani has also faced scrutiny over reports that he identified as African American on a college application, despite being born in Uganda and having Indian heritage.

Mamdani officially won the Democratic primary for New York City mayor on June 24, defeating Andrew Cuomo, the former state governor, and nine other candidates.