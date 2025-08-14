Smotrich approves thousands of housing units near Ma’ale Adumim

( Aug. 14, 2025 / JNS )

Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich on Wednesday announced the approval of 3,401 new housing units in the so-called E1 area near Ma’ale Adumim in Judea and Samaria.

The E1 project has been delayed for decades due to international opposition, led by previous United States administrations.

“Approval of construction plans in E1 buries the idea of a Palestinian state and continues the many steps we are taking on the ground as part of the de facto sovereignty plan that we began implementing with the establishment of the government,” said Smotrich, who also serves as a second minister in the Israeli Defense Ministry, with responsibility for civilian matters in Judea and Samaria.

“After decades of international pressure and freezes, we are breaking conventions and connecting Ma’ale Adumim to Jerusalem. This is Zionism at its best—building, settling and strengthening our sovereignty in the Land of Israel,” the minister continued.

Regavim, an Israeli NGO focused on land issues, welcomed the announcement, calling it “a critical step for Jerusalem and for the State of Israel as a whole.”

The E1 building plan covers an area of 12 square kilometers (4.63 square miles) between Jerusalem and Ma’ale Adumim—mostly state land to the north and west of the Jerusalem-Ma’ale Adumim road. With the plan, Israel seeks to link Ma’ale Adumim—established east of Jerusalem more than 40 years ago and now home to 40,000 residents—to the Mount Scopus ridge, which lies within Jerusalem’s jurisdiction.

Area E1 is intended to comprise three neighborhoods, as well as zones for commerce, industry and hotels.