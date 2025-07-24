Stanford leaders show ‘apathy’ after ‘identity-based harassment’ of student, per complaint

( July 24, 2025 / JNS)

Zahava Feldstein dropped out of a doctoral program at Stanford University due to what she describes as the “apathy” of leaders at the private university in Palo Alto, Calif., in response to antisemitism she experienced, according to a complaint filed on July 21 by the Jewish watchdog StandWithUs.

It supplements a complaint Feldstein filed with the U.S. Department of Education in October, alleging that a professor reduced her “to being a white person in a position of power” after she shared “experiences of contemporary Jewish fear, pain and trauma” with a class.

After Feldstein told another professor that she was uncomfortable being singled out for being Jewish, the professor told her to discuss other issues, according to StandWithUs.

Feldstein asked Stanford, one of the country’s most highly ranked universities, repeatedly to take action, but the school did not respond, per the complaint. After she withdrew from the doctoral program, Stanford conducted an investigation and told Feldstein that she faced different treatment due to unspecified views that she held, though not because she is Jewish, the complaint alleges. (JNS sought comment from Stanford.)

The student’s LinkedIn page now lists her as a postgraduate fellow at the London Centre for the Study of Contemporary Antisemitism and a doctoral student in antisemitism studies as part of the inaugural cohort at Gratz College outside Philadelphia.

Carly Gammill, director of legal policy at the StandWithUs Saidoff Legal Department, told JNS that StandWithUs is amplifying the complaint filed with the federal government “by joining her in the submission of this supplemental filing to help ensure the matter is properly understood and addressed.”

She pointed out the Stanford administration’s “apathy” toward “blatant identity-based harassment.”

“This situation highlights the importance of exposing the dangerous campaign to politicize Jewish ancestral identity so that the history of Jews being marginalized, demonized, and ultimately, eliminated from equal and meaningful participation in society is not repeated,” Gammill told JNS.

Per the new filing, Feldstein, who was the only Jewish student in the class, presented a project that had nothing to do with Israel or the Palestinians; still, classmates insinuated that her presence reminded them of “settler-colonial violence” and “genocide.”

“I am a scholar of ethnic studies, critical race theory and Jewish history,” Feldstein stated. “I agreed with my classmates on so many baselines for understanding the world, meaning the harassment I faced wasn’t about my politics. It was about my Jewish identity.”

She said that “unless I was willing to advocate for the murder of Jews in the process of ‘decolonizing Palestine,’ I would never be allowed into their social-justice collective. The antisemitism I experienced while enrolled at Stanford was a fusion of ancient stereotypes with modern progressive language, repackaged through social justice discourse.”