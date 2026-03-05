Tel Aviv
Israeli guitarist Avi Singolda performed “Hatikvah” on court, marking an emotional homecoming.
“We show people the sights they didn’t see, and the people who were lost along the way,” Staff Sgt. Y. tells JNS.
Pilot program aims to cut medical emergency arrival times in Jerusalem, Tel Aviv and other crowded cities.
The new campaign, featuring actor Guri Alfi, urges tourists to rediscover Tel Aviv’s music, nightlife and sunrise scenes after months of nationwide hardship.
Restoration work on the northern tower is expected to take at least two years.
The suspect driver fled, and his vehicle was reportedly found less than a mile from the embassy.
“I will murder and stab Bibi, first his son and wife, and then him,” said the suspect.
Two days earlier, a shark was seen off the coast of the Bat Yam suburb, in the third such sighting in Israel in two weeks.
The 34-year-old singer visited the site of the Supernova music festival, Yad Vashem, and the Dead Sea during her weeklong trip.
The TA-125 index climbs 2.3% to a record, up 34% this year.
Israeli shares jump after Trump unveils proposal to end the war, with banks and insurers leading gains and the TA-125 index hitting an all-time high.
The Irish low-cost carrier had been due to resume service to Tel Aviv in October.
OPINION