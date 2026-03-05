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Tel Aviv

Point guard Jeff Dowtin Jr. of Maccabi Rapyd Tel Aviv in action during his team’s EuroLeague Regular Season Round 12 match against Virtus Bologna at PalaDozza in Italy on Nov. 21, 2025. Photo by Fabio Patamia/Getty Images.
Israel News
WATCH: EuroLeague basketball returns to Israel after two-year absence
Israeli guitarist Avi Singolda performed “Hatikvah” on court, marking an emotional homecoming.
Dec. 15, 2025
JNS Staff
Staff Sgt. Y. looks at a picture he took at the start of “Operation Gideon’s Chariot” in May 2025, when he accompanied Givati infantrymen to Jabalia, near Gaza City, at the “Moments that Remain” exhibition at the Rabin Center in Tel Aviv, December 2025. Photo by Amelie Botbol.
Feature
IDF combat photographers capture the fight and daily life on the battlefield
“We show people the sights they didn’t see, and the people who were lost along the way,” Staff Sgt. Y. tells JNS.
Dec. 12, 2025
Amelie Botbol
The new electric Ambuscooter launched by United Hatzalah, Nov. 20, 2025. Credit: United Hatzalah.
Israel News
United Hatzalah launches electric ‘Ambuscooters’ to speed up response time
Pilot program aims to cut medical emergency arrival times in Jerusalem, Tel Aviv and other crowded cities.
Nov. 21, 2025
JNS Staff
Enjoying the beach in Tel Aviv, on a hot day. Nov. 6, 2025. Photo by Miriam Alster/FLASH90.
Israel News
Tel Aviv launches new ‘Life Worth Living’ tourism campaign
The new campaign, featuring actor Guri Alfi, urges tourists to rediscover Tel Aviv’s music, nightlife and sunrise scenes after months of nationwide hardship.
Nov. 20, 2025
JNS Staff
The scene where last night a ballistic missile fired from Iran hit and caused damage in Tel Aviv, June 14, 2025. Photo by Avshalom Sassoni/Flash90.
Israel News
Tel Aviv permits residents return to towers hit by Iranian missile
Restoration work on the northern tower is expected to take at least two years.
Nov. 20, 2025
JNS Staff
Egyptian Embassy in central Tel Aviv, Sept. 11, 2011. Jack Guez/AFP via Getty Images.
Israel News
Israeli officer opens fire at suspicious vehicle outside Egypt’s Tel Aviv Embassy
The suspect driver fled, and his vehicle was reportedly found less than a mile from the embassy.
Oct. 16, 2025
JNS Staff
Police officers in the field. Credit: Israel Police Spokesman.
Israel News
Man who threatened to kill Netanyahu, others indicted in Tel Aviv
“I will murder and stab Bibi, first his son and wife, and then him,” said the suspect.
Oct. 15, 2025
JNS Staff
Tel Aviv's Tzuk (Cliff) Beach. Photo by Yuval Mendelson via Wikimedia Commons.
Israel News
Tel Aviv beach closed after shark sighting
Two days earlier, a shark was seen off the coast of the Bat Yam suburb, in the third such sighting in Israel in two weeks.
Oct. 11, 2025
JNS Staff
U.S. rapper Azealia Banks performs at the Bataclan venue in Paris on April 12, 2025. Photo by Xavier Galiana/AFP via Getty Images.
Israel News
US rapper Azealia Banks performs in Tel Aviv on solidarity visit
The 34-year-old singer visited the site of the Supernova music festival, Yad Vashem, and the Dead Sea during her weeklong trip.
Oct. 10, 2025
JNS Staff
A view of the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange. April 28, 2025. Photo by Miriam Alster/Flash90.
Israel News
Tel Aviv stocks soar to new highs on optimism over Gaza plan
The TA-125 index climbs 2.3% to a record, up 34% this year.
Oct. 5, 2025
JNS Staff
A view of the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange. April 28, 2025. Photo by Miriam Alster/Flash90.
Israel News
Tel Aviv stocks surge to record as Gaza peace hopes grow
Israeli shares jump after Trump unveils proposal to end the war, with banks and insurers leading gains and the TA-125 index hitting an all-time high.
Oct. 1, 2025
JNS Staff
A Ryanair airliner arrives in Eilat, Nov. 9, 2015. Credit: Flash90.
Israel News
Ryanair threatens not to return to Israel
The Irish low-cost carrier had been due to resume service to Tel Aviv in October.
Sep. 12, 2025
JNS Staff
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OPINION
Jan Kapusnak
Opinion
They did not surrender
Jan Kapusnak
Senior Contributing Editor
Tel Aviv tales of terror and toenails
Ruthie Blum
Moshe Phillips. Credit: Courtesy.
Opinion
Three lessons from the Tel Aviv bombing
Moshe Phillips
Senior Contributing Editor
Sunflowers and bad news
Ruthie Blum
Jonathan S. Tobin
Editor-in-Chief
The dark side of Israel’s ‘democracy’ debate comes out into the open
Jonathan S. Tobin
Opinion
Israel’s illegal alien problem explodes with Tel Aviv riot
Daniel Greenfield
Tamar Sternthal
Opinion
‘Breaking Travel News’ loses its way in anti-Israel World Cup coverage
Tamar Sternthal
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