Trump: Hamas doesn’t want a deal, ‘I think they want to die’

( July 26, 2025 / JNS)

President Donald Trump on Friday expressed frustration over the deadlock in U.S.-mediated negotiations aimed at securing a ceasefire-for-hostages agreement between Israel and Hamas, placing the blame squarely on the Palestinian terrorist group.

“It was too bad—Hamas didn’t really want to make a deal,” Trump said. “I think they want to die. And it’s very, very bad. It got to a point where you’re going to have to finish the job.

“Don’t forget, we got a lot of hostages out,” he continued. “So now we’re down to the final hostages, and they know what happens after you get the final hostages. And basically because of that, they really didn’t want to make a deal. I saw that.”

In a subsequent apparent reference to Israel, Trump noted that, “So they pulled out [of the negotiations], and they’re going to have to fight. They’re going to have to clean it up. They’re going to have to get rid of [Hamas].”

On Thursday, U.S. Mideast envoy Steve Witkoff said that the Trump administration would examine “alternative options” to bring home the captives as Hamas “does not appear to be coordinated or acting in good faith.”

“It is a shame that Hamas has acted in this selfish way,” he added, emphasizing that Washington remains “resolute” in achieving peace.

The comments came shortly after the Israeli Prime Minister’s Office stated that “in light of the response delivered by Hamas this morning,” Jerusalem had decided to recall its negotiators for consultations.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Friday, “Steve Witkoff got it right. Hamas is the obstacle to a hostage release deal. Together with our U.S. allies, we are now considering alternative options to bring our hostages home, end Hamas’s terror rule and secure lasting peace for Israel and our region.”

Israeli military operations across the Palestinian enclave are ongoing as part of “Gideon’s Chariots,” a campaign with the stated goal of dismantling Hamas’s remaining military capabilities, taking control of key areas in the Strip, and securing the release of the 50 captives.