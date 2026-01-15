Boston University’s annual ‘Jewish left’ conference to feature anti-Israel groups

An annual conference hosted by Boston University, billed as a space to “explore the Jewish left’s values, institutions and impact,” will feature workshops led by anti-Israel groups Rabbis for Ceasefire and IfNotNow.

The “Conference on the Jewish Left,” scheduled for Feb. 12, will host journalist Peter Beinart, who is Jewish, as its keynote speaker.

Beinart apologized in November for making a “serious mistake” by speaking at Tel Aviv University, calling the move “a failure of judgment.”

The event speakers also include Fadi Quran, who has “expressed support for terrorists, promoted incitement and demonized Israel on social media,” according to the watchdog group Canary Mission.

Rabbi Elchana Poupko, host of “The Jewish World” podcast, called the event “a viciously anti-Zionist conference under the guise of ‘the Jewish left.’”

“David Ben-Gurion was a member of the Jewish left. Golda Meir was a member of the Jewish left. Yitzchak Rabin was a member of the Jewish left,” he wrote. “They were all staunch Zionists.”

Event sponsors include the Krupp Family Foundation. George Krupp, the foundation’s co-founder, signed on to a 2024 letter to then-President Joe Biden conveying “concern” with the Biden administration’s “unconditional support” for Israel’s war in Gaza.