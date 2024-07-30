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News   U.S. News

Iran working to sabotage Trump campaign, says news report

According to “The Wall Street Journal,” Tehran is using its influence to harm the Republican candidate’s chances, yet Moscow remains the greatest threat to the election process.

Jul. 30, 2024
Trump RJC
Former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks at the Republican Jewish Coalition’s annual Leadership Summit in Las Vegas, Oct. 28, 2023. Credit: Courtesy of the RJC.

Iran is attempting to sabotage the election campaign of former U.S. President Donald Trump through coordinated online activities, according to an American intelligence agency source who spoke to The Wall Street Journal.

The assessment revealed by intelligence officials to the newspaper differs from previous assessments suggesting that Iran seeks to act as a “chaos agent” within the United States. It now appears that Tehran is explicitly aiming to undermine Trump’s chances of being elected U.S. president, due to concerns that he would adopt a harsher stance toward Tehran.

According to the source, Iran is using “a broad network of online figures and propaganda agents to spread disinformation” and is also conducting separate, funded campaigns online aimed at hurting Trump’s electoral bid.

Senior officials from the American intelligence services have held briefings with selected media outlets in the United States regarding foreign attempts to influence the country’s elections. The officials reiterated the claim that Moscow remains the greatest threat to the U.S. election process.

In a briefing last month, intelligence officials stated that a comprehensive government effort is underway to prevent Russian interference in the elections. They further noted that Russia’s efforts, unlike Iran’s, are focused on favorably influencing the Republican candidate, likely under the assumption that he would improve Russia’s position in the war in Ukraine.

Originally published in Israel Hayom.

Iran U.S. Elections
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