Remaining Benghazi terrorist extradited to US, faces trial for 2012 attack

A man accused of playing a central role in the 2012 terrorist attack on the U.S. diplomatic compound in Benghazi, Libya, has been extradited to the United States, where he will stand trial, U.S. officials announced on Feb. 6.

U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi said that Zubayr al-Bakoush of Libya has been brought to the country and will face federal charges, including murder, attempted murder, arson and terrorism-related offenses stemming from the terrorist attacks on Sept. 11, 2012.

Four Americans were killed in the Benghazi attack: U.S. Ambassador J. Christopher Stevens, Information Management Officer Sean Smith, and security personnel Tyrone Woods and Glen Doherty.

The incident was initially described as a spontaneous reaction to protests over an anti-Islam film, but subsequent investigations determined that it was a coordinated attack carried out by extremists, some linked to groups affiliated with Al-Qaeda, the perpetrators of the terrorist attacks on U.S. soil on Sept. 11, 2001.

“After more than a decade of American pursuit, al-Bakoush landed in Virginia earlier this morning and is in custody. He will face charges later today,” said FBI director Kash Patel.

“This is a massive moment for the country and a clear message from President Trump’s administration that those who attack our service members will ultimately find American justice, no matter how long it takes,” he added.

The White House said al-Bakoush will be “prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law,” adding, “If you commit a crime against the American people, the Trump administration will find you, and justice will be served.”

Al-Bakoush is the third individual to face U.S. criminal charges related to the 2012 attack. Ahmed Abu Khatallah and Mustafa al-Imam were previously convicted and are serving lengthy prison sentences. Another suspect, Ali Awni al-Harzi, was killed in a U.S. airstrike in Iraq in 2015.