Trump poll numbers seem to be inching up among American Jews

U.S. President Donald Trump’s approval rating has dropped from 40% in the fall to 37%, but his support among American Jews appears to be inching up, according to new data from the Pew Research Center.

Among 8,512 U.S. adults polled between Jan. 20 and Jan. 26, 61% disapproved of the president and 50% think that his administration has performed below expectations, Pew said. A little more than one-fifth (21%) said Trump’s actions exceeded their predictions.

Pew told JNS that Trump’s favorability among American Jews is six points worse for the president, with 31% of Jewish adults approving of the president and 67% disapproving.

Those numbers were more favorable for the president than the results of an April 2025 poll from the Jewish Electorate Institute, which found that 72% of American Jews disapproved of Trump’s actions and thought the country was on the wrong track.

Just 24% of American Jews approved of the president, and 23% said the country was moving in the right direction, per the 2025 poll.

In a survey conducted five months to a year before the 2020 election, Pew found that American Jews disapproved of Trump’s job performance 73% to 27%.

Sam Markstein, national political director at the Republican Jewish Coalition, told JNS that Trump “received the largest share of the Jewish vote in over 40 years, powering his historic 2024 victory in decisive battleground states, including resounding wins in Pennsylvania, Georgia, Nevada, Arizona and Michigan.”

Since his re-election, Trump has deported “foreign jihadist sympathizers and Hamas supporters,” ended the war against Hamas and returned the hostages, “obliterated” Iran’s nuclear-weapons program, directed the whole federal government to “do everything in their power to end the scourge of antisemitism” and filed “historic civil rights lawsuits to cut off funding to colleges and universities that refuse to defend their Jewish students,” according to Markstein.

“President Trump is the greatest friend the Jewish people have ever had in the White House, and it isn’t even close,” he told JNS. “Jewish Americans across this country are profoundly grateful and thankful to have President Trump back in the Oval Office.”