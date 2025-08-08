University of California says Trump admin’s $1b settlement offer would ‘completely devastate’ it

( Aug. 8, 2025 / JNS )

The Trump administration’s offer to settle its probe of alleged Jew-hatred at the University of California system for $1 billion would “completely devastate our country’s greatest public university system as well as inflict great harm on our students and all Californians,” James Milliken, president of UC, stated on Friday.

“The University of California just received a document from the Department of Justice and is reviewing it,” Milliken stated. “Earlier this week, we offered to engage in good faith dialogue with the department to protect the university and its critical research mission.”

“We are stewards of taxpayer resources,” he said. “Americans across this great nation rely on the vital work of UCLA and the UC system for technologies and medical therapies that save lives, grow the U.S. economy and protect our national security.”

Earlier in the week, Julio Frenk, the chancellor at University of California, Los Angeles, stated that the Trump administration had frozen about $584 million in grants to the school and “if these funds remain suspended, it will be devastating for UCLA and for Americans across the nation.”

That number had previously been reported to be $200 million.

Milliken stated earlier in the week that freezing the funds will “do nothing to address antisemitism” and would be a “death knell for innovative work that saves lives, grows our economy and fortifies our national security.”

“It is in our country’s best interest that funding be restored,” he said.