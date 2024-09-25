JNS Press+
Subscribe to The JNS Daily Syndicate by email and never miss our top stories
Follow us
© 2024 JNS, All Rights Reserved Concept, design & development by RGB Media. Powered by Salamandra
update deskMiddle East

US Navy vessel damaged in Arabian Sea

The incident is under investigation. It occurred after the USNS Big Horn refueled the USS Abraham Lincoln aircraft carrier strike group.

The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Dewey (DDG 105), left, steams alongside the fleet replenishment oiler USNS Big Horn (T-AO 198) during an underway replenishment while operating in the South China Sea, Oct. 23, 2023. U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Greg Johnson.
The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Dewey (DDG 105), left, steams alongside the fleet replenishment oiler USNS Big Horn (T-AO 198) during an underway replenishment while operating in the South China Sea, Oct. 23, 2023. U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Greg Johnson.
Edit
(Sep. 25, 2024 / JNS)

The United States Navy is investigating what caused significant damage to one of its oil tankers on Tuesday after refueling warships positioned in the Middle East.

According to the Navy, the USNS Big Horn experienced an unspecified emergency early Tuesday local time. The tanker was damaged after it resupplied the USS Abraham Lincoln carrier strike group, which is patrolling in the Arabian Sea.

The vessel was reportedly carrying around 80 people and the Navy said that everyone on board was safe.

Two military officials told The Washington Post that the vessel was being towed to port for evaluation and repair. One of the officials said that the ship was damaged close to the waterline and that at least one of the compartments had begun flooding.

The Pentagon has bolstered its military presence in the region over the past year, including at sea, to protect Israel, an important American ally, as well as U.S. interests and commercial shipping lanes.

While Jerusalem has been fighting against the Hamas terror group in Gaza for nearly a year, its conflict with Hezbollah in Lebanon has escalated in recent weeks.

On Monday, the aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman and its strike group, including two destroyers and a cruiser, departed from Naval Station Norfolk, Virginia. They left U.S. shores on a regularly scheduled rotation and are expected to be assigned to the 6th Fleet, headquartered in Naples, Italy in European Mediterranean waters.

Adm. Daryl Caudle, commander of U.S. Fleet Forces Command, said this week that the Truman deployment “highlighted the need for continuity in our sustained presence amid escalating international tensions,” as quoted by the Navy Times.

Also on Monday, the Pentagon announced the deployment of additional troops to the Middle East amid heightened tensions in the region.

Maj. Gen. Pat Ryder, the Pentagon press secretary, would not provide any details to the Associated Press about how many additional forces Washington would send or what their mission would be, the wire reported.

“In light of increased tension in the Middle East and out of an abundance of caution, we are sending a small number of additional U.S. military personnel forward to augment our forces that are already in the region,” Ryder told the AP. “For operational security reasons, I’m not going to comment on or provide specifics.”

The United States currently has some 40,000 troops in the region, according to the Pentagon.

You have read 3 articles this month.
Register to receive full access to JNS.
Register for free

Just before you scroll on...

Israel is at war. JNS is combating the stream of misinformation on Israel with real, honest and factual reporting. In order to deliver this in-depth, unbiased coverage of Israel and the Jewish world, we rely on readers like you. The support you provide allows our journalists to deliver the truth, free from bias and hidden agendas. Can we count on your support? Every contribution, big or small, helps JNS.org remain a trusted source of news you can rely on.

Become a part of our mission by donating today
Republish this article in your newspaper or website
Topics
Comments
Thank you. You are a loyal JNS Reader.
You have read more than 10 articles this month.
Please register for full access to continue reading and post comments.
Register for free

Register for Full Website Access

Stay connected to the latest updates from Israel and the Jewish world.  Register to receive full access to the JNS website and newsletter

REGISTER NOW

 

Donate Now
Never miss a thing
Get the best stories faster with JNS breaking news updates