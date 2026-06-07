More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
Opinion

Iran and Hezbollah are already breaking the deal

Continued missile attacks on Israel underscore the challenge facing any ceasefire and highlight the unanswered question of who will enforce a future agreement with Tehran.

Mark Levin
Launches from Southern Lebanon amid the Israel Defense Forces campaign against Iranian-backed Hezbollah terrorists, April 14, 2026. Photo by Ayal Margolin/Flash90.
Launches from Southern Lebanon amid the Israel Defense Forces campaign against Iranian-backed Hezbollah terrorists, April 14, 2026. Photo by Ayal Margolin/Flash90.
Mark Levin
Mark Levin Mark Levin
Mark Levin is an American lawyer, author and radio personality. He is host of the syndicated radio show “The Mark Levin Show,” as well as “Life, Liberty & Levin” on Fox News.
(Jun. 7, 2026 / JNS)

The Iranian regime and its proxy, Hezbollah, are making it abundantly clear, as they have before now, that they have no intention of abiding by any deal—whether a ceasefire or some grand deal. Hezbollah rejected the agreement worked out between Israel and Lebanon at the behest of our administration before the ink was dry.

Before, during, and after the agreement, they have not stopped launching missiles into Israel, in violation of the so-called ceasefire. No nation can tolerate that, and Israel has not and will not, despite “defensive” handcuffs put on it by us in the past. As best I can tell, Israel, in consultation with our country or not, has had enough.

Make no mistake, Hezbollah is acting at the direction of the Iranian regime. Lebanon’s president is also fed up with the Iranian regime trying to pull his country into the conflict and using Lebanon as a negotiating chip.

He has also made clear that the Lebanese people want to finally be free of Hezbollah. The problem is that his military is not strong enough to deal with Hezbollah and it’s left for Israel to deal with Hezbollah.

The Iranian regime is demanding nothing less than Israel committing suicide—that is, not responding to Hezbollah’s missile attacks or responding in a way that does not end Hezbollah’s terror against Israeli citizens.

The regime is hoping that U.S. President Donald Trump will intercede and admonish Israel, as the United States has made clear it wants a deal, and that deal focuses primarily, if not almost exclusively, on nuclear and enrichment issues.

Meanwhile, most of the Arab leaders (except for the smaller Arab countries, including the UAE) fear that their oil fields will be attacked, and Turkey and Pakistan are working to bolster Iran and ensure the regime’s survival, including through diplomatic pressure.

There is no real ceasefire. And the question is: What happens when and if there is a deal? How will it be enforced? Who will enforce it? Iran has now launched ballistic missiles at Israel, as it has at other nations in the region.

Are Israel and the other nations free to hit back, or are only we free to do so? And what happens if the Iranian regime builds thousands of ballistic missiles, most of which cannot be intercepted?

In the end, the Iranian regime needs to be destroyed. It’ll be much more difficult as time goes on and turns into years.

Defense and Security Iran Hezbollah
MORE FROM JNS
Iran Missiles
Israel News
Iran fires missile barrages at Israel
The Israel Defense Forces said the projectiles were intercepted or struck open areas.
June 7, 2026
Charles Bybelezer
Walk with Israel Toronto
World News
60,000 take part in pro-Israel walk in Toronto, biggest turnout in event’s 57-year history, organizers say
Toronto police said that six people were arrested in connection to the “Walk with Israel” event in Toronto on Sunday.
June 7, 2026
JNS Staff
Pramila Patten, Special Representative of the Secretary-General on Sexual Violence in Conflict, briefs reporters at UN Headquarters, May 29, 2025. Credit: UN Photo.
World News
‘Not My Job': UN official admits didn’t verify evidence condemning Israel for sexual violence
Pramila Patten also boasted that she had informed the Israeli mission to the United Nations that she would refuse to visit its detention facilities “even if they offered.”
June 7, 2026
David Isaac
A stack of bimetallic Israeli 10 shekel coins. Credit: Ri Butov/Pixabay.
Analysis
A strong shekel is becoming Startup Nation’s next challenge
The Bank of Israel stepped in to protect high-tech exporters from a currency that their own success created.
June 7, 2026
James Spiro
Israeli Air Force fighter jets, including advanced F-35 and F-15 platforms produced by Lockheed Martin and Boeing, fly over southern Israel. Credit: Lockheed Martin/Boeing/Defense Ministry.
Israel News
IDF strikes Beirut’s Dahiyeh district in response to Hezbollah attacks
Some 1,100 Israelis in the Upper Galilee were sent running for bomb shelters earlier on Sunday.
June 7, 2026
JNS Staff
Pro-Palestinian activists protest for an eighth day at an encampment on the campus of McGill University in Montreal, May 4, 2024. Photo by Alexis Aubin/AFP via Getty Images.
Antisemitism
Israeli diplomat urges action after two Canadian synagogues attacked in 24 hours
“Expressions of concern must now be accompanied by decisive action,” said Israel’s consul-general in Toronto.
June 7, 2026
JNS Staff
Israel Defense Forces Col. Ayoub Kiyof takes command of the Golani Brigade during a ceremony held at Beaufort Castle in Lebanon, June 3, 2026. Credit: IDF Spokesperson's Unit.
JNS TV / True East
The future of the US-Israel defense technology cooperation
Jun. 7, 2026
Doron Spielman
THE COLUMN
Stephen M. Flatow. Credit: Courtesy.
Column
The deadly illusion of ‘quiet’ in Lebanon
Stephen M. Flatow
Jonathan S. Tobin
Editor-in-Chief
The parade was no place for an anti-Zionist Jew-hater
Jonathan S. Tobin