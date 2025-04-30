Wildfires force evacuations in Judean Hills as heatwave hits Israel

( April 30, 2025 / JNS)

Massive wildfires erupted on Wednesday morning in the Judean Hills region of central Israel, prompting evacuations and widespread emergency responses amid soaring temperatures and high winds.

The most serious blaze began in the Eshtaol Forest near the communities of Mesilat Zion and Neve Shalom, both of which were evacuated as flames rapidly spread through the area. Fire and Rescue Services mobilized dozens of firefighting teams, aircraft and helicopters to contain the inferno, which was intensified by dry conditions and gusty winds.

Authorities closed major roads, including sections of Route 1—the main highway between Jerusalem and Tel Aviv—and Route 3, as the fires threatened nearby towns and strategic infrastructure. Police also evacuated the Latrun area due to advancing flames.

The outbreak coincided with Israel’s Memorial Day, adding emotional weight as sirens commemorated fallen soldiers while helicopters circled overhead battling the blazes.

As of Wednesday afternoon, no casualties had been reported, but firefighters remained on high alert. Emergency officials urged the public to follow safety instructions and avoid entering forested zones.

Earlier this week, a wildfire in the Ein Prat Nature Reserve in the Judean Desert trapped around 100 Orthodox teenagers on a school trip. Rescue teams, including police aviation units, carried out a complex evacuation under hazardous conditions. No injuries were reported.

In a separate incident west of Jerusalem last week, a major forest fire near Moshav Ta’oz consumed roughly 2,500 acres over 20 hours before being brought under control. Over 100 firefighting teams and aircraft were deployed to protect surrounding communities.

These back-to-back fires highlight the increasing threat facing Israel during the spring heatwave. Authorities have urged vigilance as temperatures remain high and vegetation stays dry.