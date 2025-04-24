Subscribe to The JNS Daily Syndicate by email and never miss our top stories
Massive forest fire near Jerusalem brought under control

The 20-hour battle to control the blaze, which scorched an estimated 2,500 acres, is in its final phase, according to Israel's Fire and Rescue Service.

JNS Staff
View of the damage caused from a large fire which broke out near moshav Ta'oz, April 23, 2025. (Credit: Avshalom Sassoni/Flash90)
(April 24, 2025 / JNS)

Firefighting crews have gained control of a large wildfire that raged across central Israel and the Jerusalem foothills for nearly 20 hours, the country’s Fire and Rescue Service announced on Thursday.

Following a morning situation assessment, Fire Commissioner Eyal Caspi said the incident was “under control,” with the blaze expected to be fully extinguished in the coming hours. Over 100 firefighting teams, supported by aircraft, remain on site to put out five lingering hotspots, according to Israel National News.

The blaze scorched an estimated 10,000 dunams (approximately 2,500 acres) of land, primarily in the Judea region. A previous estimate by KKL-JNF put the figure closer to 1,700 acres. The affected areas include the Eshtaol, Beit Meir, Mesilat Zion, Moshav Tarum and Sha’ar Hagai regions.

While flames came dangerously close to populated areas, no fatalities were reported. Two firefighters were treated for smoke inhalation, and property damage was said to be minimal.

All nearby roads have been reopened, and local communities have resumed routine operations. Schools and public transportation are functioning normally.

Authorities continue to urge the public to follow safety instructions and avoid entering affected forest areas until further notice.

