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Hamakom honors rabbis who united two Valley synagogues into one community

Nearly 700 attendees celebrate the legacy of Rabbis Richard Camras and Stewart Vogel and launch Generations Together: The Camras-Vogel Legacy Project.

Hamakom
Hamakom President Paula Russell honors Rabbi Richard Camras and Rabbi Stewart Vogel at the Legacy Gala
Hamakom President Paula Russell honors Rabbi Richard Camras and Rabbi Stewart Vogel at the Legacy Gala, recognizing their generations of leadership. Photo by Maria McCarthy Photography.
(June 23, 2026 / Hamakom)

Nearly 700 congregants, community leaders, supporters and friends gathered at Hamakom on June 7 to celebrate the legacy of Rabbis Richard Camras and Stewart Vogel, whose leadership helped shape generations of Jewish life in the San Fernando Valley and unite two congregations into a single community.

The sold-out Legacy Gala honored the rabbis’ combined decades of service and celebrated the merger of Temple Aliyah and Shomrei Torah Synagogue in 2023 to form Hamakom, a Conservative congregation serving the western San Fernando and Conejo valleys.

At a time when many Jewish institutions face significant challenges, the creation of Hamakom has drawn interest from leaders across the Conservative Jewish community as an example of synagogue collaboration and community building.

“Our community has been enriched by both the rabbi we knew for a lifetime and the rabbi we gained through our union,” said Paula Russell, president of Hamakom. “Their leadership helped bring us together, guided us through tremendous change and created the strong, vibrant community we enjoy today.”

Throughout the evening, speakers reflected on the impact both rabbis have had on Jewish life across Southern California. Congregants shared stories of spiritual guidance, pastoral care, Jewish learning and community leadership that touched thousands of individuals and families throughout their careers.

Legacy Gala co-chairs Gerilyn Shorten and Patti Samuels toast Rabbi Richard Camras and Rabbi Stewart Vogel
Legacy Gala co-chairs Gerilyn Shorten and Patti Samuels toast Rabbi Richard Camras and Rabbi Stewart Vogel. Photo by Maria McCarthy Photography.

Camras was recognized for his commitment to Jewish learning, spiritual engagement and innovative approaches to congregational life.

“All of you gathered here tonight allowed me the extraordinary privilege of helping to shape Jewish journeys, reconnecting people to Torah, to Jewish life and sometimes even to God; standing with families at moments of joy and devastation, wrestling with questions of faith and meaning, and building a synagogue culture willing to experiment, question, learn and grow,” said Camras.

Vogel was honored for his decades of leadership, community building and dedication to fostering meaningful relationships across generations.

“Living a life of meaning is about acknowledging that very often life is not what you plan but what you do with that which is unplanned,” said Vogel. “To see the blessings of life is to see opportunities and seize them. And when you find moments of success, to express gratitude and share those blessings with others.”

The evening also looked toward Hamakom’s future by introducing Generations Together: The Camras-Vogel Legacy Project, an initiative inspired by the rabbis’ shared belief that Jewish learning, community and tradition flourish most fully when generations connect, learn and grow together.

The celebration comes as Hamakom prepares to welcome Rabbi Daniel Cotzin Burg as senior rabbi on July 1.

Also effective July 1, Camras and Vogel will assume the title of rabbi emeritus, marking the transition of leadership to a new generation while building upon the foundation they helped create.

Hamakom
About & contact the publisher
Hamakom Hamakom
Hamakom, whose vision is "to be The Place where tradition and innovation meet to bring joyful Judaism to life at every stage of life," serves as a center of Jewish life for the western San Fernando and Conejo valleys. Based in West Hills, Calif., Hamakom provides Jewish worship, education, cultural programming and community connection for individuals and families of all backgrounds. An affiliate of the United Synagogue of Conservative Judaism, Hamakom was formed in 2023 through the merger of Temple Aliyah and Shomrei Torah Synagogue, two longstanding pillars of Jewish life in the San Fernando Valley.
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