Broadway performers and Jewish artists will come together for a special one-night-only benefit event, Finding Their Voice: Broadway Stars Unite to Support Israel’s Youth, on Monday, June 15, at 7 p.m. at the Jerry Orbach Theater.

Organizers said the event aims to create a space where Jewish culture, creativity and connections to Israel can be expressed openly through music and performance at a time when some members of the Jewish community report feeling increasingly isolated in cultural and artistic spaces.

The event will also honor acclaimed actress and advocate Tovah Feldshuh with the Spirit of Israel Award for her contributions to storytelling, cultural leadership and advocacy on behalf of the Jewish community.

Produced by Jen Sandler, with musical direction by Joshua Turchin, the performance will feature music from Jewish-themed productions as well as works by Jewish composers and creators.

Featured performers and special guests include:



Tovah Feldshuh (Pippin, Funny Girl, Nobody Wants This)



Steven Skybell (Wicked, Fiddler on the Roof)



Zal Owen (Harmony, The Band’s Visit)



Romy Fay (Leopoldstadt)



Ariella Serur (1776)



Loren Lester (Cabaret)



Kelly Lester (Milk and Honey OB)



Ari Axelrod (A Place for Us: A Celebration of Jewish Broadway OB)



Neva Small (The Impossible Years, the 1971 film adaptation of Fiddler on the Roof)

Hosted by Jenny Anne Hochberg (October 7 OB).

EVENT DETAILS

What: Finding Their Voice: Broadway Stars Unite to Support Israel’s Youth

When: Monday, June 15, 2026 | 7 p.m.

Where: The Jerry Orbach Theater

Honoree: Tovah Feldshuh

Tickets and information: http://tickettailor.com/events/joinisrael/219213