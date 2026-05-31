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Finding their voice: Broadway stars unite to support Israel’s youth

One-night-only benefit concert to take place June 15 at the Jerry Orbach Theater.

May 31, 2026
JOIN Israel
Tovah Feldshuh- JOIN Israel
Tovah Feldshuh, Spirit of Israel Award Recipient. Credit: Courtesy of JOIN Israel.
( May 31, 2026 / JOIN Israel )

Broadway performers and Jewish artists will come together for a special one-night-only benefit event, Finding Their Voice: Broadway Stars Unite to Support Israel’s Youth, on Monday, June 15, at 7 p.m. at the Jerry Orbach Theater.

Organizers said the event aims to create a space where Jewish culture, creativity and connections to Israel can be expressed openly through music and performance at a time when some members of the Jewish community report feeling increasingly isolated in cultural and artistic spaces.

The event will also honor acclaimed actress and advocate Tovah Feldshuh with the Spirit of Israel Award for her contributions to storytelling, cultural leadership and advocacy on behalf of the Jewish community.

Produced by Jen Sandler, with musical direction by Joshua Turchin, the performance will feature music from Jewish-themed productions as well as works by Jewish composers and creators.

Featured performers and special guests include:

  • Tovah Feldshuh (Pippin, Funny Girl, Nobody Wants This)
  • Steven Skybell (Wicked, Fiddler on the Roof)
  • Zal Owen (Harmony, The Band’s Visit)
  • Romy Fay (Leopoldstadt)
  • Ariella Serur (1776)
  • Loren Lester (Cabaret)
  • Kelly Lester (Milk and Honey OB)
  • Ari Axelrod (A Place for Us: A Celebration of Jewish Broadway OB)
  • Neva Small (The Impossible Years, the 1971 film adaptation of Fiddler on the Roof)

Hosted by Jenny Anne Hochberg (October 7 OB).

EVENT DETAILS

What: Finding Their Voice: Broadway Stars Unite to Support Israel’s Youth

When: Monday, June 15, 2026 | 7 p.m.

Where: The Jerry Orbach Theater

Honoree: Tovah Feldshuh

Tickets and information: http://tickettailor.com/events/joinisrael/219213

JOIN Israel
About & contact the publisher
JOIN Israel JOIN Israel
JOIN Israel forges strategic alliances that unlock existing capacity, extending vital social and educational relief to children, youth, families, and the elderly in crisis. The needs are endless and resources are scarce - but when we work together, more people receive the help they need.
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