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Tabor Winery launches ‘Artisanal’ a new wine brand

The collection is designed for restaurants, wine retailers and consumers.

Tabor Artisanal , IWPA, Or Nadbach Tabor Head Winemaker
The debut of Artisanal during the IWPA launch
From left: Or Nadbach, head winemaker for Artisanal; Roy Harel, wine business unit director for Tabor Winery; and Joshua Greenstein, executive director of the Israeli Wine Producers Association at the debut of Artisanal during the IWPA launch. Credit: Courtesy of Tabor Winery.
(June 23, 2026 / JNS)

Tabor Winery announces the launch of Artisanal, a new premium wine brand that reflects the winery’s evolution, craftsmanship and deep connection to the land.

Developed under the direction of head winemaker Or Nadbach, Artisanal represents a new chapter for Tabor that elevates its portfolio into the premium and ultra-premium category while remaining rooted in the winery’s 25-year legacy of sustainable viticulture and innovation.

Artisanal is designed as a distinct brand within the Tabor portfolio, specifically positioned for restaurants, specialty wine retailers and direct-to-consumer channels. Unlike Tabor’s widely distributed labels, Artisanal offers a more refined, small-batch approach, appealing to wine enthusiasts seeking authenticity, craftsmanship and a sense of place.

“Artisanal is a natural evolution for Tabor and a reflection of how far Israeli winemaking has come,” said Roy Harel, wine business unit director for Tabor Winery. “With this collection, we can highlight the nuance of our vineyard sites and craft wines that truly express the diversity of Israel’s terroir-from the Galilee to the Jerusalem Mountains-while delivering the quality and sophistication today’s global wine consumer expects.”

A new wine collection

Sourced from some of Israel’s most diverse and high-quality growing regions-including the Galilee, Golan Heights and Jerusalem Mountains-Artisanal wines are crafted from carefully selected vineyard plots, each chosen for its unique microclimate and soil composition.

The brand includes multiple premium series and a broad range of varietals. Early releases showcase expressions such as Chardonnay, Cabernet Sauvignon, Marselan and Roussanne-highlighting both Mediterranean character and international appeal.

Each wine is produced with meticulous attention to detail-from vineyard management to extended barrel aging-resulting in bottles that reflect both tradition and innovation. The collection represents a more focused, artisanal approach to winemaking, where quality, precision and storytelling are at the forefront.

Guiding this approach is head winemaker Or Nadbach, whose background reflects both scientific rigor and international experience. Bringing together a strong academic foundation and extensive hands-on experience in both California and Israel, his approach combines scientific precision with deep respect for terroir, focusing on balance, clarity and wines that express origin, structure and aging potential.

Tabor Artisanal Full Line
Tabor Artisanal Full Line. Credit: Courtesy of Tabor Winery.

A strategic evolution for Tabor Winery

The introduction of Artisanal marks a strategic shift for Tabor Winery, which has restructured its offerings into two distinct pillars:

  • Artisanal - a premium, curated collection for fine wine channels
  • Tabor - a broader range of accessible wines for everyday enjoyment

This dual-brand strategy allows Tabor to expand its reach while strengthening its position in the global premium wine market.

Located in the foothills of Mount Tabor in Israel’s Lower Galilee, the winery has long been recognized for its commitment to sustainability, with vineyards cultivated using eco-friendly practices that preserve the balance between nature and winemaking.

Showcasing Israeli winemaking

The launch of Artisanal comes at a time when Israeli wines are gaining increasing recognition worldwide for their quality, innovation and distinctive Mediterranean identity. With this new brand, Tabor Winery further reinforces its role as a leader in shaping the future of Israeli wine.

“The launch of Artisanal is exactly the kind of innovation we are proud to champion,” said Josh Greenstein, executive director of the Israeli Wine Producers Association. “Tabor Winery is demonstrating the depth, sophistication and global potential of Israeli wines. This collection speaks directly to the premium consumer and reinforces Israel’s position in the global wine market.”

Artisanal wines are now rolling out in select markets, with availability in leading restaurants, wine boutiques and specialty retailers.

Tabor Artisanal
About & contact the publisher
Tabor Artisanal Tabor Artisanal
Founded in 1999 and located in Israel’s fertile Galilee region, Tabor Winery produces a diverse portfolio of wines that reflect the richness of Israel’s terroir. With vineyards spread across the country, the winery is committed to sustainability, quality and innovation, crafting wines that capture the essence of the land and the spirit of modern Israeli winemaking.

The official website for Tabor Winery is:

Tabor Winery Official Website
About & contact the publisher
IWPA
Israel has been able to blend their ancient history with the most modern technology to produce some of the finest wines available and become one of the fastest-growing winemaking regions in the world. The Israeli Wine Producers Association (IWPA) represents Israeli wines with a unified voice. To communicate, educate, market, and expose US customers and consumers to Israel as a world-class wine region. The IWPA represents 30+ Israeli wineries ranging from boutique to the largest producer. Follow @IsraeliWine for the latest from the IWPA.
About & contact the publisher
Or Nadbach Tabor Head Winemaker
Nadbach holds a bachelor’s degree in plant sciences from the Faculty of Agriculture at the Hebrew University of Jerusalem and a bachelor’s degree in viticulture and enology from the University of California, Davis. He gained international experience during a winemaking internship at Acacia Winery in Napa Valley before joining Tabor Winery, where he worked as a winemaker from 2014 to 2023 and was appointed head winemaker in 2024.
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