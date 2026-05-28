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Lecture at Bar-Ilan University to explore teachings of Rabbi Jonathan Sacks

Delivering the second annual lecture endowed by the Cherrick family, Miriam Feldmann-Kaye, Ph.D., will explore Jewish ethics, leadership and moral responsibility through the biblical story of the burning bush.

May 28, 2026
American Friends of Bar-Ilan University
Jonathan Sacks, chief rabbi of the United Kingdom, at the 2006 National Poverty Hearing at Central Hall Westminster, Dec. 6, 2006. Credit: Cooper Niall, England/Creative Commons via Wikimedia Commons.
Jonathan Sacks, chief rabbi of the United Kingdom, at the 2006 National Poverty Hearing at Central Hall Westminster, Dec. 6, 2006. Credit: Cooper Niall, England/Creative Commons via Wikimedia Commons.
( May 28, 2026 / American Friends of Bar-Ilan University )

On June 8, the second annual lecture endowed by Jordan B., Lorraine S. and Rachel M. Cherrick at Bar-Ilan University in Ramat Gan will unpack how the biblical story of the burning bush and the teachings of the late chief rabbi of the United Kingdom, Jonathan Sacks, together form an allegory for contemporary Jewish thought and moral leadership.

American Friends of Bar-Ilan University launched the lecture series last year as a vehicle for strengthening Jewish life and identity through Jewish studies and contemporary thought. Each year, the dean of Bar-Ilan’s Jewish studies department selects a distinguished scholar to deliver the lecture at the university’s campus in Ramat Gan.

The lecture is free and open to the public, and will be livestreamed worldwide. Bar-Ilan University’s Miriam Feldmann-Kaye, Ph.D., assistant professor in the department of Jewish philosophy, academic head of the Maayan Institute for Sustainability and a faculty member at the Jonathan Sacks Institute, will deliver a lecture titled “The Burning Bush and Ethical Discovery: Rabbi Sacks and Contemporary Jewish Thought.”

”Drawing on Sacks’s philosophy of leadership alongside classical and contemporary Jewish thinkers, Feldmann-Kaye will reveal how the story of the burning bush can serve as an allegory for contemporary Jewish thinking and moral leadership today. Through readings of biblical and philosophical texts, the lecture will examine questions central to modern Jewish life, including the role of the individual in contemporary society; how sacred texts shape moral and religious life; and how Jewish tradition offers a framework for ethical responsibility in contemporary times.

This lecture series is rooted in our deep belief in the power of Jewish learning to strengthen Jewish identity, moral responsibility and spiritual life.
Jordan Cherrick

“Through this lecture series, Bar-Ilan University is creating a meaningful platform for exploring the enduring relevance of Jewish thought and ethics in contemporary life,” said Jessica Feldan, CEO of American Friends of Bar-Ilan University. “We are deeply grateful to the Cherrick family for its visionary support and commitment to ensuring these important conversations reach audiences in the United States and around the world.”

The lecture series honors the memory of Adam Cherrick, the late son of Jordan and Lorraine Cherrick, and Bernard Cherrick. Known for his scholarship, public speaking and passion for Jewish education, Bernard Cherrick made aliyah from London in 1947 and is admired for his contributions to the State of Israel.

“This lecture series is rooted in our deep belief in the power of Jewish learning to strengthen Jewish identity, moral responsibility and spiritual life,” said Jordan Cherrick. “Feldmann-Kaye’s renowned scholarship on the ideas of Sacks makes her especially fitting for the lecture. Sacks’s teachings on ethics, leadership and personal responsibility continue to inspire Jews worldwide. We hope this year’s lecture will encourage participants to engage with those enduring values and with the richness of Jewish thought.”

Feldmann-Kaye is the recipient of the University of Cambridge Theological Studies Prize and is currently completing her third book with Brill, The Burning Bush in Contemporary Jewish Ethics and Philosophy, which brings Jewish thought into conversation with deconstructionism, ecology and technology.

A dedicated student of Sacks, Feldmann-Kaye co-organized the 2023 international academic conference dedicated to Sacks at Bar-Ilan University, was recently appointed a “Sacks Scholar” by the Rabbi Sacks Legacy organization and leads a digital project on Sacks’s philosophy across numerous platforms and in 10 languages.

Feldmann-Kaye’s lecture takes place on June 8 at 10 a.m. Eastern Standard Time.

Click here to register for the program.

American Friends of Bar-Ilan University
About & contact the publisher
American Friends of Bar-Ilan University American Friends of Bar-Ilan University
American Friends of Bar-Ilan University (AFBIU) develops vital philanthropic support for this unique university. The generosity of AFBIU’s donors transforms dreams into realities. It funds state-of-the-art facilities and academic projects. It helps attract pre-eminent faculty. And it offers opportunities to support unparalleled academic advancements, while promoting an appreciation of Jewish heritage and the Jewish state.
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