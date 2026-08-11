Gratz College names Adina Goldstein as director of education programs

Gratz College is pleased to announce the selection of scholar and educator Adina Goldstein, Ed.D., as director of education programs and professor in the college’s department of education. Goldstein will begin her new role on Aug. 17. In this leadership role, Goldstein will oversee and advance Gratz College’s online education degree programs, including the Doctor of Education in Leadership (Ed.D.), Master of Education (M.Ed.), Master of Teaching Practice (MS), Master of Special Education (MS) and a growing portfolio of certificates, endorsements and microcredentials.

As program director, Goldstein will provide both academic and administrative leadership for the department of education, guiding program innovation, curriculum development, faculty engagement, student success initiatives and strategic growth. The position reflects Gratz College’s ongoing commitment to preparing educators and educational leaders who can make a difference in schools and communities.

“From our very first conversations, it was clear that Goldstein is an innovative leader with an entrepreneurial spirit and a genuine passion for educational excellence,” said Leslie Klein, Ph.D., dean and chief academic officer of Gratz College. “Her creative ideas for growing our programs, combined with her strong relationships across Philadelphia’s public schools and educational community, will open exciting new opportunities for collaboration and impact. We are delighted to welcome her to Gratz College and look forward to working together to better serve educators, schools and communities throughout the region and beyond.”

Goldstein brings extensive experience as both an educator and scholar. A proud former student and teacher in the School District of Philadelphia, she taught seventh-grade social studies and English language arts before pursuing a career in higher education. Her research and professional work focus on teacher education, particularly the preparation and support of teachers of color, social studies educators and ethnic studies teachers.

Throughout her career, Goldstein has been dedicated to strengthening pathways into the teaching profession and supporting educators in building sustainable careers. Her scholarship explores how teacher preparation programs can equip educators with the knowledge, skills and cultural responsiveness necessary to succeed in increasingly diverse classrooms and communities.

“Education has the power to transform lives and strengthen communities,” said Goldstein. “I am honored to join Gratz College at a time of growth and innovation. I look forward to collaborating with faculty, students, alumni and educational partners to expand opportunities for educators and to develop programs that address the evolving needs of schools and learners.”

Goldstein earned a Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of Pennsylvania, a Master of Education degree from Harvard University and a doctorate from the University of Pennsylvania. Her academic background, combined with her experience in K-12 and higher education, positions her to lead Gratz College’s education programs into a new chapter.

Gratz College’s department of education serves educators across public and private schools, Jewish day schools and higher education institutions. Through flexible online learning and a commitment to academic rigor, ethical leadership and practical application, the department prepares teachers, administrators, curriculum specialists and educational leaders to advance their careers and expand their impact.