In backdrop of World Cup, senior figures from Israeli sports meet European ambassadors

As the world’s eyes turn to the FIFA World Cup in the United States, a special event was held at the residence of the European Union Ambassador to Israel under the title “Sport as a Platform for Tolerance and the Fight Against Racism.”

The event was initiated by the Center for Jewish Impact and the Delegation of the European Union to Israel.

It brought together senior figures from Israeli sport, representatives of Israel’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and ambassadors from European countries around a shared purpose: to discuss the power of sport to connect people, communities and cultures, and the responsibility of clubs, federations, and public institutions to combat racism, violence and exclusion.

At the heart of the evening was the understanding that sport is far more than competition or entertainment. It is an international, accessible and unifying language, capable of crossing borders, bringing together different identities and creating a shared space of mutual respect. Participants emphasized that, precisely in an era of social polarization and rising expressions of hatred, the playing field can and must become an educational and social platform—one that promotes tolerance, community leadership and mutual responsibility.

Sonia Gomes de Mesquita, CEO of the Center for Jewish Impact, said that “at a time when the entire world is watching the World Cup, we are reminded of the immense power of sport: its ability to connect people, communities and ideas. Precisely in an era in which the fight against racism and violence in sport is being advanced, it is important to remember that sport is far more than a game. It is a tool for strengthening communities, shaping a shared culture and building social resilience.”

As part of the event, the Center for Jewish Impact also presented its work to promote collaborations with European sports clubs, reflecting a broader vision in which sport can serve as a bridge between communities, countries and ideas. In addition, a special panel was held with the participation of Israel Football Association CEO Yariv Tepper and Simona Halperin, deputy director general of the Europe Division at Israel’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The evening concluded with a joint screening of the World Cup match between Austria and Argentina, which ended in a 2-0 victory for Argentina thanks to a brace by Leo Messi—a win that secured him the prestigious title of the World Cup’s all-time leading scorer and marked yet another historic evening in the career of the Argentine star.

Among those watching was Austria’s ambassador to Israel, Nikolaus Lutterotti, who was left to accept, in true sporting spirit, his home team’s defeat to Messi’s Argentina. In this sense, the event came to a particularly symbolic close: an evening devoted to tolerance, mutual respect and the power of sport to connect people even when, on the screen as on the pitch, there are winners and losers.

Michael Mann, ambassador of the European Union to Israel, noted that “sport has a unique ability to bring people together across differences of language, background and belief. At a time when racism and intolerance continue to challenge our societies, we must recognise the important role that sport can play in promoting respect, inclusion and solidarity. The European Union is proud to support initiatives that harness the unifying power of sport to build bridges between communities and to advance the shared values of equality and mutual understanding.”

Shino Zoaretz, chairman of the Israel Football Association, said that “in a diverse society such as Israeli society, there is, on the one hand, particularly explosive potential, and on the other, tremendous potential for building a tolerant society. Our remarkable mosaic includes so many ‘others’ that it is almost the most natural thing in the world. In football, we make a point of saying that there is room for everyone, even if you are different from what is perceived as the ‘majority.’”

But, he stressed, “there is one condition: You must accept the other, including the minority. That is how you build a stronger team and a stronger society.”