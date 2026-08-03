More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
The Wire

International Fellowship of Christians and Jews dedicates expanded trauma room at Nazareth Hospital

International Fellowship of Christians and Jews
Medical directors and managers at Nazareth Hospital in northern Israel welcome the opening of an expanded and renovated trauma treatment room, which officially started operating in December 2025. Yael Eckstein, president of the International Fellowship of Christians and Jews (IFCJ), holds a certificate marking the summer 2026 event, along with Dr. Najib Nasrallah, head of the ER at Nazareth Hospital. Credit: Courtesy.
Medical directors and managers at Nazareth Hospital in northern Israel welcome the opening of an expanded and renovated trauma treatment room, which officially started operating in December 2025. Yael Eckstein, president of the International Fellowship of Christians and Jews (IFCJ), holds a certificate marking the summer 2026 event, along with Dr. Najib Nasrallah, head of the ER at Nazareth Hospital. Credit: Courtesy.
(Aug. 3, 2026 / IFCJ)

In response to growing demand among residents of Israel’s northern region, the Nazareth Hospital EMMS marked the grand opening of an expanded and renovated trauma treatment room, which provides a significantly enhanced level of emergency care response for the northern Israeli hospital.

Made possible with the support of the International Fellowship of Christians and Jews (IFCJ), the grand opening was commemorated with a dedication ceremony attended by EMMS Nazareth CEO, Waseem Dibbini, and Nazareth Hospital director professor Fahed Hakim, among other hospital administrators and medical staff.

Also in attendance were Yael Eckstein, president of IFCJ; Safwan Marich, director of IFCJ’s Security and Emergency Response Division; and George Deek, special envoy of Israel to the Christian world.

The expanded trauma room, which started operating in December, was designed to respond to evolving standards of medical care for patients who have suffered traumatic injuries and need an immediate, and often life-saving, medical response. The layout of the room allows for multi-departmental and multidisciplinary teams to work seamlessly together when every second counts.

“This new trauma room reflects the EMMS Nazareth ongoing commitment to continue developing our team’s capabilities by embracing the latest methods and tools to care for patients in need of complex urgent response,” said Dibbini. “We are very grateful to The Fellowship for the support and partnership that has allowed us to bring this important project to fruition. We look forward to continuing to work together to provide the quality, life-saving care for the benefit of our patients and the wider region from all backgrounds.”

Hakim added that “the opening of this trauma room is an important milestone in achieving our vision to expand and develop our hospital and provide our patients advanced, accessible, high-quality care. I have no doubt that this investment in our medical infrastructure is a direct investment in the safety and well-being of patients in those critical moments when lives depend on immediate care.”

The Nazareth Hospital EMMS is one of northern Israel’s most established facilities, committed to medical and technological advancement designed to expand and upgrade medical services for the people of Nazareth and the surrounding areas. The hospital provides public-health services to more than 80,000 patients annually in its ER and is home to the region’s main emergency room and trauma unit.

Eckstein said that “it is especially meaningful that our Christian donors from around the world have chosen to invest in Nazareth, a place so deeply associated with their faith. Although the hospital is a Christian institution, its message is universal: to reflect the values that we share with our Christian friends of compassion, mercy and love of others.”

International Fellowship of Christians and Jews
About & contact the publisher
International Fellowship of Christians and Jews International Fellowship of Christians and Jews
The International Fellowship of Christians and Jews, founded by the late Rabbi Yechiel Eckstein, is the largest philanthropic social aid organization in Israel, working to strengthen Israeli citizens and Jews in the Diaspora. In the past 40 years, it has raised $3.1 billion to provide assistance and support to vulnerable communities. The Fellowship’s activities are made possible through the support and generosity of hundreds of thousands of supporters of Israel worldwide. The organization has offices in Jerusalem, Chicago, Toronto and Seoul.
EXPLORE JNS
U.S. President Donald Trump boards Air Force One at Morristown Municipal Airport in New Jersey, Aug. 2, 2026. Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images.
U.S. News
Trump says renewed US-Iran talks set to begin
The president did not say where the negotiations would take place.
August 3, 2026 01:22 AM
Akiva Van Koningsveld
Israel Defense Forces soldiers from the 401st Brigade operate in Southern Lebanon during an eight-month mission targeting Hezbollah infrastructure. Credit: IDF Spokesperson's Unit.
Israel News
IDF denies LAF report Lebanese troops wounded in Israeli strike
The Lebanese Armed Forces initially claimed five soldiers sustained minor injuries in an “Israeli enemy attack.”
August 2, 2026 05:29 AM
JNS Staff
U.S. sailors observe F/A-18E Super Hornet fighter jets launching from the aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush in the Arabian Sea. Credit: United States Central Command.
U.S. News
Trump says planned Iran strikes canceled after ‘perimeters’ of new deal agreed
“The country of Israel joins me in this commitment,” the U.S. president said of the negotiations.
Aug. 2, 2026
Akiva Van Koningsveld, Amelie Botbol
Noa Argamani
Israel News
IDF slays Gazan terrorist who abducted Noa Argamani and Avinatan Or
The Israeli military also killed a Hamas deputy cell commander who doubled as a physician in Shifa Hospital.
Aug. 1, 2026
JNS Staff
Breaking News
02:15
Uganda unveils statue of Yonatan Netanyahu
02:00
No deal with Iran ‘just fine,’ says Sen. Kennedy
01:46
Iran executes two men accused of spying for Israel
01:40
Iranian president: Top security council unanimously backed US deal
01:35
Magnitude 5.0 earthquake strikes Egypt, felt in Israel
01:24
Hegseth: US military remains ‘locked and loaded’
01:17
Trump says renewed US-Iran talks to begin Monday
15:10
IDF reservists big winners of Israeli home lottery
14:30
California district says it’s now following state rules after antisemitism findings
14:09
Israel requires graphic health warnings on smoking products
13:40
Boy George drops manager after Oct. 7 tribute song dispute
13:08
Singapore bans British band over Palestinian flag
12:48
CENTCOM releases video of fighter jet supporting Iran blockade
12:36
American Airlines pushes Israel flights back until spring
12:07
Israel wins historic bronze at women’s lacrosse worlds
11:50
US, Israel congratulate Morocco’s king on ‘Throne Day’
11:25
Danon: Gaza disarmament must see Hamas weapons removed from Strip
11:06
Former senior Fatah official: Trump plan hinges on IDF ending Gaza strikes
11:03
US congressional Jewish Caucus condemns antisemitic Montreal arson attack
10:49
IDF eliminates three terrorists in Gaza Strip
10:07
Maimonides statue in Córdoba vandalized with swastika
10:05
Poilievre urges Canada to list Iraqi militia as terror group
09:44
UK Supreme Court to reconsider Palestine Action ban
09:04
Delaying confrontation with Iran will only raise the cost, Likud lawmaker says
08:23
Qatar PM speaks with Hamas chief on Gaza truce
07:54
IDF denies LAF report that Lebanese troops were wounded in Israeli strike
07:27
Australian court allows video in anti-Israel nurses’ case
07:14
UNRWA restrictions to face Israeli Supreme Court scrutiny
06:53
Iranian state media deny Hormuz deal reached
06:21
Israel ranked second in 2026 Big Mac Index
06:12
Palestinian caught in vehicle’s loudspeaker in illegal attempt to enter Israel
06:08
Israeli military begins call-up of new inductees
05:12
IDF’s 401st Brigade destroys 1,200 Hezbollah sites during eight-month mission in Lebanon
04:57
Iran’s defense minister says Tehran treating all threats as ‘real and credible’
04:18
Likud lawmaker: Israel must kill Hamas terrorists, not negotiate with them
04:13
Brother of fallen Master Sgt. Ran Gvili completes police commander training
04:09
Poilievre demands action after suspected arson at Montreal kosher restaurant
03:57
Saudi Arabia confirms Trump, crown prince discussed de-escalation with Iran
02:59
Likud lawmaker: US will have to defeat Iranian regime ‘sooner or later’
02:46
UK seeks extradition of man accused of spying for Iran in Cyprus
02:37
Israel heat wave peaks as temperatures soar
02:24
Only state, army may control weapons, says Lebanese president
02:19
Rubio: Degrading Iran’s ‘conventional shield’ puts US in position of strength
02:12
IDF eliminates Hamas terror commander who infiltrated Nir Oz on Oct. 7
02:03
Alleged Hamas financier arrested in the UK
01:56
IDF destroys five Hamas weapons depots across Gaza
01:20
Trump: Planned Iran strikes canceled after ‘perimeters’ of new deal agreed
More Updates
JNS TV
From left, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance pose for a photo at the White House in Washington on July 28, 2026. Photo by Maayan Toaf/GPO.
JNS TV / Straight Up
Did Trump and Netanyahu just outmaneuver Iran?
August 2, 2026 11:11 AM
Daniel Seaman
COLUMNS
Menachem Glik. Credit: Courtesy.
Opinion
The myth of the ‘Palestinians’
Mendi Glik
Phillips Jacobs. Credit: Courtesy.
Opinion
Is it the end of the Golden Age of American Jewry?
Phillip Jacobs