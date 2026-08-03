International Fellowship of Christians and Jews dedicates expanded trauma room at Nazareth Hospital

In response to growing demand among residents of Israel’s northern region, the Nazareth Hospital EMMS marked the grand opening of an expanded and renovated trauma treatment room, which provides a significantly enhanced level of emergency care response for the northern Israeli hospital.

Made possible with the support of the International Fellowship of Christians and Jews (IFCJ), the grand opening was commemorated with a dedication ceremony attended by EMMS Nazareth CEO, Waseem Dibbini, and Nazareth Hospital director professor Fahed Hakim, among other hospital administrators and medical staff.

Also in attendance were Yael Eckstein, president of IFCJ; Safwan Marich, director of IFCJ’s Security and Emergency Response Division; and George Deek, special envoy of Israel to the Christian world.

The expanded trauma room, which started operating in December, was designed to respond to evolving standards of medical care for patients who have suffered traumatic injuries and need an immediate, and often life-saving, medical response. The layout of the room allows for multi-departmental and multidisciplinary teams to work seamlessly together when every second counts.

“This new trauma room reflects the EMMS Nazareth ongoing commitment to continue developing our team’s capabilities by embracing the latest methods and tools to care for patients in need of complex urgent response,” said Dibbini. “We are very grateful to The Fellowship for the support and partnership that has allowed us to bring this important project to fruition. We look forward to continuing to work together to provide the quality, life-saving care for the benefit of our patients and the wider region from all backgrounds.”

Hakim added that “the opening of this trauma room is an important milestone in achieving our vision to expand and develop our hospital and provide our patients advanced, accessible, high-quality care. I have no doubt that this investment in our medical infrastructure is a direct investment in the safety and well-being of patients in those critical moments when lives depend on immediate care.”

The Nazareth Hospital EMMS is one of northern Israel’s most established facilities, committed to medical and technological advancement designed to expand and upgrade medical services for the people of Nazareth and the surrounding areas. The hospital provides public-health services to more than 80,000 patients annually in its ER and is home to the region’s main emergency room and trauma unit.

Eckstein said that “it is especially meaningful that our Christian donors from around the world have chosen to invest in Nazareth, a place so deeply associated with their faith. Although the hospital is a Christian institution, its message is universal: to reflect the values that we share with our Christian friends of compassion, mercy and love of others.”