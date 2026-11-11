More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
The Wire

Israeli students develop technologies to support emergency response

Haredi and Modern Orthodox students from the Jerusalem College of Technology win two of three awards in a national competition for technologies with potential defense and emergency-response applications.

Jerusalem College of Technology
JCT students at a competition
JCT students at the B.U.I.L.D. competition. Credit: Courtesy of Jerusalem College of Technology.
(Nov. 11, 2026 / Jerusalem College of Technology)

Three teams of students from the Jerusalem College of Technology (JCT; Machon Lev) have developed technologies designed to help emergency responders assess dangerous environments without entering them, improve visibility in conditions such as smoke and darkness and enable drones to respond to spoken instructions. The projects demonstrate the potential of dual-use technologies developed for defense purposes that can also support civilian applications, including emergency response, search-and-rescue operations and disaster relief.

The students accounted for three of the six finalist teams and won two of the three awards in Israel’s B.U.I.L.D. competition, competing alongside students from institutions including the Technion-Israel Institute of Technology, Ben-Gurion University of the Negev and Ariel University.

Held in cooperation with Israel’s Directorate of Defense Research and Development (MAFAT) and the Sandbox initiative, the competition challenged participants to translate complex technological problems into working prototypes with practical applications.

VailSight, one of the winning teams, developed a system designed to help users understand their surroundings when conventional cameras are limited by smoke, fog, dust or darkness. Combining thermal and conventional cameras, radar, motion sensors and digital maps, the technology uses locally processed artificial intelligence to create a more comprehensive picture of an environment.

ClariPhi, another winning team, developed technology combining radar, optical components and mathematical processing to improve three-dimensional mapping of physical spaces. During development, the students conducted measurements from the roof of a six-story building late at night, repeating experiments and refining their approach until they successfully demonstrated their concept.

VoxNav, the third JCT finalist, developed a system combining voice commands with real-time audio and visual processing, enabling drones to interpret spoken instructions while gathering information about their surroundings. Led by 20-year-old software engineering student Nurit Ezra, the team aims to make drone operation more intuitive in situations requiring rapid decisions.

Members of the VailSight team present at a competition
Members of the VailSight team present at the B.U.I.L.D. competition. Credit: Courtesy of Jerusalem College of Technology.

All three technologies remain in development and will continue advancing through JCT’s Schreiber LevTech Entrepreneurship Center accelerator program, where students will receive support in refining their technologies and exploring potential applications.

Beyond their technological achievements, the students’ success draws attention to efforts to expand access to advanced engineering education and professional opportunities across Israeli society, particularly within the country’s growing haredi population. According to the Israel Democracy Institute, haredim could account for approximately 24.4% of Israel’s population by 2050. Yet employment among haredi men remains significantly below that of non-haredi Jewish men, underscoring the economic importance of creating additional pathways into highly skilled professions.

JCT enrolls approximately 4,500 students, around 45% of whom are haredi, alongside Modern Orthodox students. Its student body includes individuals from Israel and 38 other countries. The institution educates approximately 12% of the women studying computer science and engineering in Israel.

Through its Schreiber LevTech Entrepreneurship Center, JCT connects students with industry mentors, companies and real-world technological challenges, providing practical experience and opportunities to transform academic knowledge into working innovations.

“These students are demonstrating what becomes possible when talented young people are given the education, resources and opportunities to turn their ideas into meaningful innovations,” said Orlee Guttman, vice president of partnerships and advancement at JCT. “Israel’s future depends on our ability to cultivate engineering talent across all sectors of society. At JCT, we see firsthand how investing in the next generation of engineers can open doors for students, strengthen our economy and produce technologies that address some of the most pressing challenges facing Israel and the world. These achievements are a powerful example of the impact that investment can have.”

Guttman will be visiting several U.S. cities throughout November to discuss JCT’s work in developing Israel’s next generation of engineers, expanding educational opportunities and advancing technologies with the potential to benefit society.

For the students behind VailSight, ClariPhi and VoxNav, the competition represents an important milestone in their development. Their achievements demonstrate how investment in engineering education and emerging talent can contribute to Israel’s innovation ecosystem and support the development of technologies with the potential to save lives.

For more information about JCT’s engineering programs, student innovations or Guttman’s upcoming U.S. visit, contact: development@jct.ac.il.

Jerusalem College of Technology
About & contact the publisher
Jerusalem College of Technology Jerusalem College of Technology
The Jerusalem College of Technology–Lev Academic Center has a history of excellence in engineering, electro-optics and defense-related R&D. Approximately half of JCT’s students study engineering, including computer science, electro-optics, electronics and industrial engineering. Other specialties at JCT include business, accounting, and life and health sciences. Students come from Israel and 38 countries around the world. JCT graduates have established numerous high-tech companies and are top engineers in the country’s aerospace and defense industries.
EXPLORE JNS
Jewish Federations of North America CEO Eric Fingerhut addresses the group's general assembly in Washington, D.C., on Nov. 10, 2026. Photo by Andrew Bernard.
U.S. News
At Federation gathering in Washington, concern about anti-Israel left
“You couldn’t measure on a Richter scale the concern about El-Sayed,” the Jewish Federations of North America CEO said of the senator-elect from Michigan.
November 10, 2026 06:21 PM
Andrew Bernard
The international experts team established to develop a guide on how to document evidence of sexual violence at terrorist attack scenes, attended by Israeli envoy Sarah Weiss Maudi, in Abuja, Nigeria on Oct. 20-21, 2026. Credit: The U.N. Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC).
Israel News
Israel’s Oct. 7 lessons help draft UN guide on sexual violence committed by terrorists
An Israeli law professor who released a report about Hamas’s heinous crimes is leading the international expert team to develop the guide.
November 11, 2026 03:46 AM
JNS Staff
Food crawl supporting Jewish-owned businesses in Philadelphia on Nov. 8, 2026. Credit: Courtesy of EndJewHatred.
U.S. News
Kristallnacht eve anti-Jewish boycott backfires, as 10 times as many show up to support targeted Philly eateries
“This was more than solidarity. It was a refusal to let history repeat itself,” Jayne Zirkle of End Jew-Hatred told JNS.
Nov. 9, 2026
Jessica Russak-Hoffman
Former federal Government's Commissioner for Culture and the Media Claudia Roth arrives on the red carpet for the Award Ceremony of the 76th Berlinale, Europe's first major film festival of the year, in Berlin, Feb. 21, 2026. Photo by Ralf Hirschberger/AFP via Getty Images.
World News
German ex-culture commissioner regrets criticizing anti-Israel film
Claudia Roth, 71, calling her remarks a “huge mistake” and a “great stupidity.”
Nov. 9, 2026
David Isaac
Breaking News
06:11
Israel leading international project for documenting sexual violence by terrorists
05:48
Israel marks 51 years since UN’s ‘Zionism is racism’ resolution
05:35
Magnitude 4.5 earthquake strikes near Eilat
05:21
Police: No injuries or damage reported after earthquake felt near Eilat
05:03
Earthquake alert issued near Eilat following seismic activity
05:02
US Ambassador Huckabee pays tribute to American veterans
04:44
Earthquake alerts issued in Eilat area
04:35
Israel extends greetings to Bahá’ís worldwide on holy days
04:11
75 Christian leaders from 35 African countries visit Israel in solidarity
03:55
European Jewish Congress honors Germany’s antisemitism commissioner
03:33
Rafael unveils new cruise missile with 1,000-pound warhead
03:32
Son of Israel’s US envoy transferred to rehabilitation after terrorist attack
03:10
Edinburgh bookshop accused of discrimination against Jewish poet over Zionist views
02:41
Camel abused at Palestinian wedding in Hebron, video shows
02:19
Maldives moves to make Israeli passport ban permanent
01:44
Israel: Hamas must disarm before Gaza reconstruction begins
01:28
Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton visits Gaza aid operations in Egypt
18:16
House blocks Hegseth impeachment
15:00
Tel Aviv police simulate terror attack in residential neighborhood
14:56
Jim Jordan elected House minority leader
14:30
IDF dismantles four illegal outposts in Judea and Samaria
14:15
Yashar cancels scheduled meeting with Likud after Netanyahu’s speech
14:00
Knesset speaker vote scheduled for Nov. 17
13:45
Netanyahu’s Knesset speech is ‘disgraceful,’ Eisenkot says
13:30
Commotion erupts between lawmakers during Netanyahu’s Knesset speech
13:15
Netanyahu says Arab parties seek ‘destruction’ of Israel
13:02
Netanyahu calls for national unity government in Knesset speech
13:00
Israeli who illegally crossed into Lebanon returned, handed to police, IDF says
12:30
Arab Knesset members walk out during Israeli national anthem
12:15
Knesset members give standing ovation to Elisha Medan
12:00
Milan mural of Oct. 7 hostages erased
11:41
Rubio: ‘No need for major combat operations’ against Iran
10:48
France pressed to prove claims of Israeli online influence
10:16
Herzog urges expanded peace agreements at opening of 26th Knesset
09:56
Gulf states approve forward military command in Kuwait
09:46
Shas party reaffirms support for Netanyahu as prime minister
09:36
Wounded veteran Elisha Madan vows to stand on prosthetics for Knesset oath
09:16
Smotrich urges Kahana to refuse Knesset speakership with backing of Joint List, Ra’am
09:03
Yashar seeks vote to replace Knesset Speaker Ohana
09:00
Nikki Haley recounts Iranian assassination plot targeting her on US soil
08:51
WATCH: Israel’s 26th Knesset sworn in
08:36
Iran’s IRGC unveils new ‘missile city’
08:15
Israel warns Iran remains global threat, citing attacks in Europe
07:54
Bereaved mother enters Knesset: ‘Carrying a very big torch’
07:34
US envoy visits Brussels synagogue, calls window damage ‘clearly’ antisemitic
07:14
Police order closure of Ashkelon apartment after arrest of four illegal residents
06:53
B’Yachad lawmaker: 26th Knesset can bring ‘new language’ to deal with divisions
06:33
Canada reimposes sanctions on 11 Iranian entities
06:13
Hostage father Tzvika Mor enters Knesset
05:52
Israel warns against swimming with sharks off Hadera coast
More Updates
JNS TV
Vance
JNS TV / Axis of Truth
The Republicans’ election loss: Who’s really to blame?
November 11, 2026 04:24 AM
Emily Schrader
COLUMNS
Jonathan S. Tobin
Editor-in-Chief
Kristallnacht eve wasn’t the day to ‘shelter in place’ against antisemites
Jonathan S. Tobin