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Join the second annual ‘Shabbat for Israel,’ celebrating Israel’s Independence Day

“Don’t miss this incredible opportunity to participate in a global celebration of heritage and hope,” says co-chair Sara Cannon.

Apr. 1, 2026
Jewish National Fund-USA

Join the second annual ‘Shabbat for Israel,’ celebrating Israel’s Independence Day

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“Shabbat for Israel.” Credit: Courtesy of JNF-USA.
“Shabbat for Israel.” Credit: Courtesy of JNF-USA.
( Apr. 1, 2026 / Jewish National Fund-USA )

Thousands of individuals across the United States, Canada, Israel and around the world will unite at private residences, synagogues and community centers on April 24 for “Shabbat for Israel,” a coordinated series of intimate Shabbat dinners hosted in honor of Yom Ha’atzmaut, Israel’s Independence Day.

Spearheaded by Jewish National Fund-USA and chaired by philanthropists Sara Cannon, David Peskin and Alyssa Russo, what began in 2025 as a nationwide effort to unite Zionists through a unified Friday-night Shabbat dinner has evolved into a worldwide movement connecting supporters of Israel everywhere.

“Shabbat is a deeply cherished universal tradition that has been central to Jewish faith, family and continuity for thousands of years,” said Cannon. “Whether you are hosting five or 50 guests, your Shabbat for Israel dinner will inspire and strengthen our collective unity for Israel and our community’s bond. Don’t miss this incredible opportunity to participate in a global celebration of heritage and hope.”

Peskin said that “for many, supporting the land and people means showing up in ways that feel tangible. When people gather across generations to talk about the land and the people connected to it, they’re helping ensure that commitment doesn’t fade.”

Registered hosts and guests will have access to digital resources, including suggested recipes, Shabbat blessings, Shabbat for Israel FAQs and recordings of several virtual events from earlier this year.

These include a cooking demonstration with Chef Lior Lev Sercarz, co-founder and chief culinary officer of the Galilee Culinary Institute by JNF, and a chat with actor and author Lisa Edelstein titled “At My Shabbat Table With Lisa Edelstein.”

“We are truly honored that Lisa Edelstein shared her voice with our community ahead of Shabbat for Israel,” said Russo. “Her thoughtfulness, authenticity and personal connection to Shabbat brought something deeply meaningful to both hosts and guests.”

Anyone can host a Shabbat for Israel, and there is no cost to sign up.

Register at: shabbatforisrael.jnf.org. Then prepare a meal or opt for a potluck-style spread, and share your love of the land and people of Israel by inviting friends, family and community members to your table.

For more information or to host a Shabbat for Israel, visit shabbatforisrael.jnf.org or email shabbatforisrael@jnf.org.

Jewish National Fund-USA
About & contact the publisher
Jewish National Fund-USA Jewish National Fund-USA
Jewish National Fund-USA builds a strong, vibrant future for the land and people of Israel through bold initiatives and Zionist education. As a leading philanthropic movement, the organization supports critical environmental and nation-building activities in Israel’s north and south as it develops new communities in the Negev and Galilee, connects the next generation to Israel, and creates infrastructure and programs that support ecology, people with disabilities, and heritage site preservation, all while running a fully accredited study abroad experience through its Alexander Muss High School in Israel.
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