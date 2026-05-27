Momentum continues bringing women to Israel in a show of solidarity

Momentum, a global nonprofit that brings Jewish mothers to Israel for immersive experiences centered on identity, connection and leadership, continues to lead transformational journeys despite ongoing challenges in the region. About 1,600 women are expected to travel to Israel through Momentum in 2026.

Momentum has continued leading trips since November 2023, reflecting the organization’s belief that connection to Israel and the Jewish people does not pause during difficult moments. Rather than retreating in the face of uncertainty, participants are choosing to engage directly by meeting with local communities, witnessing resilience firsthand and gaining a deeper understanding of life in Israel today.

“This is part of embracing the ‘new normal’ in a post-Oct. 7 world, where presence, responsibility and solidarity matter more than ever,” said Tara Brown, CEO of Momentum. “Especially in times like these, our ties to one another become even more important, not less. The message is simple: We are still coming. We are still showing up in person.”

Brown said participant safety remains a top priority, with carefully planned itineraries, trusted local partners and ongoing monitoring of conditions on the ground.

Participants return home from the seven-day educational experience with renewed perspective, a stronger bond to Jewish values and greater confidence to take action by standing up and speaking out in their communities and beyond.

“What I experienced was extraordinary,” said Marilyne Dray of Marseille, who recently participated in Momentum’s May journey to Israel as part of a group of 80 Jewish mothers from France. “From the very first day of the trip, I discovered Israel in a way I had never known before. It was a powerful awakening.”

Additional trips currently scheduled for 2026 include:



July 6-12, including a group of female Jewish educators from around the world



Oct. 19-25



Nov. 2-8



Nov. 16-22

For more information, visit: Momentum (Formerly JWRP) - Where Jewish Comes To Life