Manchester cops arrest man for not reporting synagogue attack

Police in Manchester, England arrested on Tuesday a man they said was tied to the Oct. 2 terrorist attack on a synagogue in the city, in which two Jews were murdered.

“A 49-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of failing to disclose information regarding terrorist activity,” the Greater Manchester Police said in a statement. “He has been taken into custody for questioning.”

In the attack by a suspected jihadist, whom police killed, Adrian Daulby and Melvin Cravitz were killed and three other men were seriously injured.

Tuesday’s arrest brings the total number of people arrested in connection with the investigation to eight, the police said.

Among those arrested is a 30-year-old man who has been held since Oct. 9 on suspicion of failing to disclose information regarding terrorist activity, and a man who has since been charged with terrorism offenses that are not directly linked to the attack.

Separately, Shomrim, a Jewish community security group, reported on Monday that police had arrested for the fifth time within two weeks a man in his sixties who “threatened Jewish children with a stick outside a Synagogue” in London on Monday. His previous arrests had been on similar charges. His bail terms included the condition that he stay within 100 meters (328 feet) of a synagogue, said Shomrim.

The Metropolitan Police of London did not reply in time for publication to a query by JNS regarding whether they intended to try to prevent the man from taking actions that Jewish Londoners perceive as threatening.